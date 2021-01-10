Montana Farmers Union presents the 2021 Montana Farmers Union Virtual Producer Conference from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 27 through Jam. 28 each day. The conference will boost a great lineup of speakers and presentations on topics ranging from commodity markets and futures, farm succession, soil health and more!
Event Highlights
• Presentation by the author of the No-Bull Food New Blog and owner of Ranch Foods Direct Mike Callicrate
• Cattle rancher and agriculture advocate Ryan Goodman on Diversity & Inclusion in the Ag Industry
• DV Auctions Livestock Market Analyst Corbitt Wall will provide a cattle industry update
• Paragon Investments Broker Jayme Kohake will provide a commodities and markets forecast
• Andy Junkin with Agriculture Strategy will give a presentation on farm succession, Coming Home: Blending the old and new generation on the family farm.
• MFU President Walter Schweitzer will talk about the Launch of the New Meat Cooperative with MSU Northern
There is no cost to register for this virtual event. Registration closes January 25. To register visit montanafarmersunion.com. Contact event organizer Justin Loch with questions.