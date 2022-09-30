Moisture content at baling matters

Moisture content at baling is the number one driver of the severity and duration of bale heating. 

 NDSU photo

“Managing moisture content of forage at baling this year was a challenge,” says Rogers. “For many it seemed that at the point hay was dry enough to bale, a rain shower would delay baling.”

Controlling moisture at baling can reduce damage to the hay by microorganisms.



Tags

Load comments