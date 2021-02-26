The 2021 MonDak Ag Days and Trade Show, like so many other events during the COVID-19 pandemic, has a different format for this year.
It will be a blend of in person and virtual programming, and will not feature a banquet or trade show. But it will still have a full slate of educational topics for both livestock and agronomic producers to help them in 2021.
“The decision to change Ag Days was not an easy one for the committee to make, and it took some time to make this choice” Richland County Extension Agent Tim Fine said. “Aside from attendee safety, the main factor in making the decision was time.”
Putting together a banquet, social, and a trade show has to begin several months in advance. There were just too many unanswered questions for too long because of the ongoing pandemic.
Fine said he expects the event will return in 2022, with all the features attendees have become used to.
The event will start Thursday at 9:30 a.m. with two presentations by Paul Detloff with Nutrien Ag Solutions. He will look in-depth at dry and liquid fertilizers, as well as the importance of adding the correct amount of water when making pesticide applications.
Lunch that day is sponsored by Stockman Bank, after which Research Ecologist Dr. Tatyana Rand from the USDA-ARS Research Laboratory will talk about the alfalfa weevil and the wheat stem sawfly, two pests that are becoming increasingly prevalent in the region.
Friday will begin at 9:30 a.m. as well, with weed scientist Dr. Brian Jenks, who will highlight problematic weeds in the region. Following that, Eric Snodgrass with Nutrien Solutions will talk about everyone’s favorite subject, the weather, and what to expect for the 2021 growing season.
Lunch Friday is courtesy of Tri-County Implement, after which MSU plant pathologist Dr. Uta McKelvy will talk about common small grain diseases to watch out for, as well as the efficiency and economic feasibility of seed treatments.
Research entomologist Dr. Dave Branson will wrap things up with a discussion of issues caused by grasshoppers last year, and what we might expect from that pests in 2021.
There will be plenty of refreshments on both days for those attending in person. They are provided by Agri Industries and KEYZ 660.
The event will offer Montana Private Pesticide Applicator points. For those who attend the entire event, you will rack up 7 credits toward your license.