The Peterson Farm Brothers will entertain at this year's MonDak Ag Days and Trade Show. The two-day event will be held at the Richland County Fair Event Center on March 12 and 13.
The trio will make their appearance during the annual banquet on Friday, March 13. Tickets for the banquet include (1) free drink during the pre-banquet social, dinner and the great show from The Peterson Farm Brothers.
The brothers are from Kansas, where their family lives the farm life. They are known for the entertaining and educational videos they put up on YouTube, farming posts and updates on their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts. Educating and informing the public about farming and agriculture is a passion for the group.
The brother's video "I'm Farming and I Know It" — a parody of LMFAO's "I'm Sexy and I Know It" — went viral and had more than 6 million views in just two weeks. The Peterson Farm Brothers not only promote farming and agriculture to the online audience, they've been traveling the country sharing their knowledge and spreading the word.
The Trade Show will have more than 40 different booths and vendors. Thursday's program topics include producing hemp, a weed ID workshop, the importance of adjuvants in pesticide application, a young farmer and rancher panel, and grazing corn in the winter.
On Friday Ron Hanson from the University of Nebraska will be giving his presentation on Strategies for Family Farming Success in the Shark Tank of WHAT IF. Marsha Goetting will also be speaking on Friday about Estate Planning in Montana.
Ron Hanson's session is meant to instill the importance and need for contingency planning in case of unexpected changes in the organization ownership structure and/or management leadership of their family farming operation. He will also cover points regarding how to handle crisis situations within the family. It's never too early to put a contingency plan into place.
The 2020 Ag Days Gold sponsors are Stockman Bank, KEYZ Radio, Tri-County Implement Agri-Industries, Sidney TBID, and C&B Operations. Silver sponsors for the event are EGT, Farm Bureau Insurance, Farm Bureau Federation and Sidney Sugars.