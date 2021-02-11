MonDak Ag Days has been covered in this paper previously but I want to highlight it again for those who are interested in the content. To start with I need to give a very big thank you to the planning committee. We started talking about this event more than a year ago and from that time up until just a couple of months ago we were consistently waivering back and forth on what exactly we were going to do and all options were on the table. Unfortunately, Ag Days will not be the same as it has been in the past, but fortunately there are some very dedicated people on the Sidney Chamber’s Ag Committee that just did not want to see the program go away completely.
So, in case you had not already heard Ag Days this year will consist of educational sessions that participants can choose to come to in person or watch via a webinar. The dates for these sessions are March 4 and 5, and the overall time will be 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday the 4th and 9:30-2:30 p.m. on Friday the 5th. For the purposes of pesticide credits, the days will be broken down into four separate sessions (an AM and a PM session each day).
On March 4, the first session (session 1) will consist of a talk on liquid vs. dry fertilizers and the importance of the correct rates of water when making pesticide applications. This session will be held from 9:30-11:30 and there are 2 credits available for Montana pesticide license holders certified in categories 10, 30, 35, 39, and 60. Paul Detloff with Nutrien Ag Solutions will give both of these talks and will discuss the pros and cons of dry and liquid fertilizers and why it is critical that applicators are putting the correct amount of water in their spray tanks when making pesticide applications.
The afternoon session on March 4th (session 2) will start at 12:30 p.m. and go until 2 p.m. Both talks during this session will be given by Tatyana Rand who is an entomologist with the USDA Agricultural Research Service here in Sidney. Dr. Rand will talk about alfalfa weevil and wheat stem sawfly. Both of these insects are becoming more prevalent in and around Richland County and are becoming somewhat of an economic pest. This session is also worth 2 credits for Montana pesticide license holders who are certified in categories 10,30, 39, and 60.
March 5th will also be broken down into 2 separate sessions. The first one (session 3) will be from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and will focus on weeds and weather. Brian Jenks, NDSU Extension specialist will hold a weed ID workshop and then Eric Snodgrass with Nutrien Ag Solutions will give a weather outlook for the 2021 growing season. This session will be worth 1 credit for Montana pesticide license holders who are certified in categories 10. 30, 33, 34, 37, 39, 44, 45, 55, and 60.
On the afternoon of March 5, Ag Days will conclude with the final session for the event (session 4) and it will be held from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.. The program will wrap up with talks on small grain diseases and grasshoppers. Uta McKelvy who is our MSU Plant Pathology Specialist will give a talk on the identification and management strategies for small grain diseases and will also highlight the efficacy and economics of seed treatments. Dave Branson, another entomologist with the USDA Agriculture Research Service here in Sidney will discuss the grasshopper issues experienced in 2020 and what we might expect in 2021.
As I mentioned above all sessions are open to the public to participate in person (with a restriction on number of participants) or via webinar. The link to each of the webinars is the same and can be found on the MonDak Ag Days Facebook page. Pre-registration is not required for either form of attendance but is requested for those wishing to participate in person. To sign up call either my office at 433-1026 or the Chamber office at 433-1916.
Lastly, I just need to say thank you to our lunch sponsors Stockman Bank, and Tri County Implement and our break sponsors Agri Industries and KEYZ 660 radio. Your support of all things agriculture are very much appreciated.