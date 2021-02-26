I know that this is all I have written about for the past couple of weeks but once again I want to take time to highlight the great program that has been lined up for MonDak Ag Days on Thursday and Friday of this week.
As I have mentioned previously, registration is highly encouraged but as long as we can safely seat people we will not turn anyone away. But it makes it easier to plan for refreshments if we have numbers to please, if you are even remotely considering attending give our office a call at 433-1206 or call the Sidney Chamber office at 433-1916.
With the shameless plea for registration out of the way, let’s get down to the program. Because of the world that we currently live in, we will be offering just the educational portion of what the traditional MonDak Ag Days would entail. To that end, the committee has put together a great program with some very timely topics that address current issues in agriculture production.
We will start at 9:30 AM Thursday with two presentations by Paul Detloff with Nutrien Ag Solutions. Paul will compare and contrast liquid and dry fertilizers and will give provide information that shows how important the correct amount of water is when making pesticide applications.
After a lunch break generously sponsored by Stockman Bank, Dr. Tatyana Rand from the USDA ARS will give two talks on insects that are increasingly becoming more prevalent in our area. First she will discuss alfalfa weevil and her second talk will be about wheat stem sawfly. Dr. Rand’s talks will begin at 12:30.
On Friday, we will once again start at 9:30. Our first session will be from Dr. Brian Jenks who will highlight our more problematic weeds in the MonDak region. His talk will be followed at 10:30 by a look at the weather and what we might expect for the 2021 growing season. This presentation will be given by Eric Snodgrass with Nutrien Solutions and will be very insightful.
At 11:30 attendees will get lunch courtesy of Tri County Implement and then at 12:30 we will wrap up the event. The first talk for the afternoon will be given by Uta McKelvy who is our MSU Extension Plant Pathologist. Dr. McKelvy will talk about common small grain diseases to be on the lookout for and the efficacy and economics of seed treatments. Finishing off the program will be Dr. Dave Branson also with the USDA/ARS and he will discuss the issues we experienced with grasshoppers last year and what we might expect in 2021.
Throuhgout the two days there will be plenty of refreshments which Agri Industries and the KEYZ 660 are providing.
All of these programs are open to attendees but because we know not everyone is comfortable attending events in person, they will also be available via webinar. The easiest way for me to have you get the address for the webinar is to visit the MonDak Ag Days and Trade Show’s facebook page.
Last but not least, for anyone needing Montana Private Pesticide Applicator credits, if you attend this entire event you will get 7 credits towards your license. There will be 2 credits available for the Thursday AM session, 2 credits for the Thursday PM session, 1 credit for the Friday AM session and 2 credits for the Friday PM session.
Please give me a call at 433-1206 or send an email to timothy.fine@montana.edu if you have any questions or would like help getting onto the webinar.