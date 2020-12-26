It is a little bit disheartening to report this but probably the most appropriate way to close out my columns for 2020. The 2021 MonDak Ag Days and Trade Show will not be held in the “traditional” format. There probably is no need to go into great detail about why that is but I’ll give some background anyway.
I need to give credit to the Ag Committee at the Sidney Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture. The decision to proceed as we are planning was not an easy one and it took quite a bit of deliberation. Before deciding, they carefully considered the pros and cons to several different options and took the time to weigh all of it before making a final decision. Ultimately, however there were several factors/circumstancs (headlined obviously by the virus) that lead to the choice to change things up. Besides the virus some of the other factors that led to the decision were other events that had moved on top of Ag Days and the cancellation of similar trade shows across the region.
I do not have a finalized schedule (or even specific dates for that matter) to report at this time but here is what is known. MonDak Ag Days in 2021 will not contain a trade show, social, or banquet.
But rather than focusing on what will not be included, here is what attendees can expect. An educational program that will probably be a blend of online and in-person sessions. The committee is still working on what those sessions will entail and when they will be held. Every effort will be made to stick to the “traditional” format of providing some sort of educational program for livestock and agronomic producers alike.
As I mentioned above the decision to change Ag Days was not an easy one for the committee to make, and it took some time to finally make this choice. Aside from attendee safety, the main factor in making the decision was time. To have a banquet, social, and trade show everything needs to be in place well in advance of the event. With so many questions that are still not able to be answered it was almost an impossible task to get all of this coordinated.
Please stay tuned in the weeks to come as we welcome in 2021 and make preparations for what Ag Days will be. This event is special to me as it was the way that I got my feet wet in Richland Co. Extension. More than likely we’ll be back in 2022 with everything that attendees are accustomed to.
In the meantime, if you have suggestions for agronomic/livestock/farm management topics please share them. You can reach me at 433-1206 or timothy.fine@montana.edu. I hope that you had a terrific Christmas and here’s looking forward to a much better 2021.