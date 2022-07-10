Tuesday, July 12
EARC Field Day, 8 a.m. at MSU-EARC Main parking lot with a range of speakers from both USDA-ARS and EARC. Topics include herbicide resistant weeds, fusarium head blight resistance, and more. Lunch is being served by Sidney Chamber of Commerce.
Wednesday July 13
Williston Research Extension Center Field day, 4 p.m. followed by a steak dinner. A variety of speakers including weed scientist Dr. Brian Jenks, plant pathologist Dr. Audrey Kalil, and soil scientists Dr. Don Tanaka and Dr. Jim Staricka.
Thursday, July 14, Nelson Research and Development Farm, 23 miles E of Williston on Highway 1804. Registration at 8;30 a.m. with the tour beginning at 9 a.m. and lunch at noon. Topics range from cAnola and lime study to variety trials and more.
Saturday, July 16
Richland County Farmers Market 7:30 a.m. to noon, Richland County Courthouse parking lot on the corner of Second St. NW and Second Avenue NW in Sidney.
July 20
Farm to Table Dinner, presented by Williston Area Chamber of Commerce Agriculture Committee and Williams County Soil District.
Saturday, July 23
Richland County Farmers Market 7:30 a.m. to noon, Richland County Courthouse parking lot on the corner of Second St. NW and Second Avenue NW in Sidney.
Wednesday July 27
Intercropping Field Tour, 2 to 5:30 p.m. Bisbee, N.D. Learn about soil health and risk management, benefits of intercropping. Hosted by NDSU Extension.
Saturday July 30
Richland County Farmers Market 7:30 a.m. to noon, Richland County Courthouse parking lot on the corner of Second St. NW and Second Avenue NW in Sidney.
Wednesday Aug. 3
Montana State Fair through Aug. 6. Ticket sales online at https://tickets.goexpopark.com/.
Saturday, Aug. 6
Richland County Farmers Market 7:30 a.m. to noon in Richland County Courthouse parking lot on the corner of 2nd St NW and 2nd Ave NW in Sidney.
Saturday, Aug. 13
Richland County Farmers Market 7:30 a.m. to noon in Richland County Courthouse parking lot on the corner of 2nd St NW and 2nd Ave NW in Sidney.
Friday, Aug. 19
An apiary adult field trip, 2 p.m in Fairview. See what the buzz about bees is all about on a trip to Fairview Honey. Adults only.
Saturday, Aug. 27
Richland County Farmers Market 7:30 a.m. to noon in Richland County Courthouse parking lot on the corner of 2nd St NW and 2nd Ave NW in Sidney.
Saturday, Sept. 3
Richland County Farmers Market 7:30 a.m. to noon in Richland County Courthouse parking lot on the corner of 2nd St NW and 2nd Ave NW in Sidney.
Saturday, Sept. 10
Richland County Farmers Market 7:30 a.m. to noon in Richland County Courthouse parking lot on the corner of 2nd St NW and 2nd Ave NW in Sidney.
Saturday, Oct. 1
Richland County Farmers Market 7:30 a.m. to noon in Richland County Courthouse parking lot on the corner of 2nd St NW and 2nd Ave NW in Sidney.