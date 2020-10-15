North Dakota is on track to be the leading sunflower producing state in the nation this year at 1.23 billion pounds — up 64 percent from 2019, if realized.
USDA projects that sunflower growers as a whole are going to produce 2.81 billion pounds of sunflowers. That’s up 44 percent from the recently revised 2019 production of 1.96 billion pounds, according to the latest reports.
USDA has added 19 million pounds to 2019 oil sunflower production, while taking back 6.6 million pounds from non-oil production.
Overall planting is up 10 percent year over year, and the yield is 170 pounds higher than last year — that’s one pound below the record, if realized.
The harvest in North Dakota is at 24 percent, according to USDA’s latest crop progress report, well ahead of 3 percent last year and also well ahead of the five-year 10 percent average. The condition is rated 52 percent good to excellent.
In neighboring Minnesota, sunflowers are 73 percent harvested and rated 77 percent good to excellent. South Dakota, meanwhile, is 19 percent into its harvest of an estimated 1.11 billion pounds of sunflowers — a 33 percent gain if realized.
Prices for sunflower, meanwhile, are up 15 to 55 cents this week at area crush plants. Competition in this market continues to be tight for sunflower country as a whole. That’s Texas, Kansas and Colorado, as well as North and South Dakota and Minnesota.
Corn is the other crop with substantial portions remaining in the field. North Dakota corn is 25 percent of the way home — well ahead of last year’s 1 percent and the five-year 9 percent average. It’s condition is rated 58 percent good to excellent.
Montana corn, meanwhile, is also 25 percent of the way for grain, and 85 percent harvested for silage. It’s condition is rated 79 percent good to excellent.
North Dakota soybean is 83 percent harvested, well ahead of last year’s 14 percent and the five-year 54 percent average. Soybeans dropping leaves is at 97 percent, near the five year average of 98 percent for this time.
North Dakota winter wheat is 91 percent planted, which is well ahead of the dismal 63 percent last year, and even ahead of the five-year more usual 83 percent average. It’s condition is rated 54 percent good to excellent despite recently dry conditions.
Montana winter wheat, meanwhile, is 66 percent planted, well ahead of last year’s 57 percent but behind the five-year 75 percent average. Emerged is 40 percent, well ahead of last year’s 22 percent and near the five-year 46 percent average.
Montana sugarbeets are 22 percent harvested, near the 25 percent average, and rated 73 percent good to excellent, while North Dakota sugar beets are 92 percent of the way done.
Potatoes in North Dakota are 95 percent harvested, which is well ahead of both last year’s 54 percent and the 75 percent average.
Dry edible beans in North Dakota are 96 percent harvested, well ahead of 50 percent lsat year, and ahead of the five-year 86 percent average.
North Dakota lentils are 90 percent home, near 86 percent last year.
North Dakota pasture and range is rated 20 percent good to excellent amid dry conditions, while stock water supplies are rated 58 percent adequate with none rated surplus.
Montana safflower is 70 percent harvested, well ahead of last year’s 44 percent and the five-year 54 percent average, and Montana flaxseed is 98 percent harvested, more than double last year’s 48 percent.
Pasture in Montana is rated 14 percent good to excellent, well behind the five year 32 percent good to excellent average. Thirty seven percent of cattle and calves have moved from the pasture, while 38 percent of sheep and lambs have done the same.
Fifteen percent of cattle and calves are receiving supplemental feed, about the same as last year, and slightly behind the five-year 19 percent average. Meanwhile, 16 percent of sheep and lambs are receiving supplemental feed, just 1 percent ahead of last year, but behind the five-year 21 percent average.