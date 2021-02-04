HELENA – The Montana Alfalfa Seed Committee will meet via Zoom on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 beginning at 8:30 a.m.
To receive Zoom meeting information, please contact Dani Jones by phone at (406) 444-2402 or by email at Danielle.Jones@mt.gov. An agenda will be made available on the department’s public notice website.
The Montana Alfalfa Seed Program is administered by the department under the Alfalfa Seed Industry Act. The Alfalfa Seed Committee provides direction for research and marketing toward the continued growth of the alfalfa seed industry of Montana.
The Montana Department of Agriculture’s mission is to protect producers and consumers, and to enhance and develop agriculture and allied industries. For more information on the Montana Department of Agriculture, visit agr.mt.gov.