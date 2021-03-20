Agriculture continues to be Montana’s top industry, with a value near $4.6 billion in 2019, outpacing even tourism, which was around $3.364 billion for the same year. Mining and oil and gas extraction are a more distant third and fourth place, at $1.47 billion and $1.017 billion respectively.
One of every six Montana workers is employed in an agriculture-related field, and its regional marketing centers at Billings, Glasgow, Havre and Miles City all grew up around the grain and cattle market, and ultimately expanded outward to other areas like Richland County.
Montana has nearly 28,000 farms and ranches representing 59.7 million acres, based on the most recent statistics available.
The state has achieved worldwide recognition for the quality of many of its products, which range from wheat, beef, barley, pulse crops and sugarbeets.
It’s No. 1 in the nation when it comes to harvested acres for chickpeas, lentils, and dry edible peas, and it’s No. 2 in the nation for spring wheat, durum, barley, canola, flax and safflower. It’s also a leading producer of honey and beef, sheep and lambs.
Genetics from Montana’s livestock are sold around the world as far away as Russia and Argentina, and its high-quality grain for baking appears in countries around the world, including Asia and the Middle East.
Montana is No. 5 in the nation for sugarbeets, a top crop in Richland County, and winter wheat, as well as all varieties of hay.
Meanwhile, new crops, like hemp and hops, are emerging all the time, as well as things like fresh cherries, apples, mustard and more. These offer the potential to not only increase the state’s diversity for agricultural rotations, but give it yet more categories in which to become a leader.
The recent COVID-19 pandemic has helped underscore just how essential agriculture is to everyone in the nation. Supply and trade disruptions threatened the food supply for millions of Americans, and represented new obstacles for growers, who every year face challenges ranging from weather and uncertain market conditions. Despite all that, they still managed to raise some of the best agriculture products in the world every year.
Montana will continue to play a leading role in the national effort to improve the resilience of the nation’s food supply, as well as boosting food security across the state.
BY THE NUMBERS
Breakdown of Montana’s top harvested crop acreages, from the Montana Department of Agriculture’s 2020 report, using 2019 stats from USDA.
2.760 million acres of spring wheat
2.1 million acres of alfalfa hay
1.9 million acres of winter wheat
900,000 acres of other hay
740,000 acres of barley
515,000 acres of durum
500,000 acres of all dry peas
255,000 acres of lentils
179,000 acres of chickpeas
138,000 acres of canola
110,000 acres of corn all purposes
89,000 acres of flaxseed
43,000 acres of safflower
36,500 acres of sugarbeets
24,000 acres of oats