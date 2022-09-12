Purchase Access

The Montana Farm Bureau is now accepting applications for its 2023 ACE (Advocate. Communicate. Educate.) Leadership Program. ACE empowers Farm Bureau members to advocate on key industry issues and be confident, effective leaders in their county Farm Bureau and local communities.

Selected participants will attend six in-person seminars throughout the year focused on enhancing advocacy skills and leadership development. Class members will also participate in one-on-one virtual coaching sessions with experts in leadership development.



