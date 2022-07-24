Purchase Access

Visits with state Farm Bureau leaders, public policy staff and federal agencies highlighted the summer meeting season last week as Montana Farm Bureau President Cyndi Johnson and Senior Governmental Affairs Director Nicole Rolf attended the American Farm Bureau Council of Presidents and Public Policy Conference. Additionally, a group of western state Farm Bureau presidents met with officials from the Department of the Interior, including the Bureau of Land Management, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the Bureau of Reclamation regarding regulatory concerns about endangered species and public lands grazing, water infrastructure, and more.

“During the Public Policy Conference, my colleagues from across the country and I had a chance to meet, listen to, and ask questions of a wide range of professionals. A meeting with Rod Snyder, agricultural advisor to EPA Administrator Michael Regan, proved to be insightful as he shared his overview of EPA policies and direction,” said Rolf. “We met with staffers from the House and Senate who provided their perspective of what we can expect to see through the end of this Congress, which helps determine what policy priorities Farm Bureau should address before the end of the year.”



