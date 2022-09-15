USDA Farm Service Agency in Montana is reminding producers of approaching application deadlines for purchasing risk coverage for some crops through the Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP).

NAP covers losses from natural disasters on crops for which no permanent federal crop insurance program is available, including forage and grazing crops, fruits, vegetables, floriculture, ornamental nursery, aquaculture, turf grass, and more. Coverage varies by county and by crop, so interested producers contact their county FSA office for more information.



