Montana will be the lead state on a $5.7 million conservation project that seeks to make lasting improvements to the grasslands of the Northern Great Plains through a ranching sustainability and viability planning network.
The World Wildlife Federation project was recently awarded $2.86 million in USDA funds through the Regional Conservation Partnership Program.The initiative had already received $6 million in funding from Walmart Foundation, Cargill, and McDonalds, back when it was announced in 2020.
Called Life from the Soil, the project offers technical expertise, training and tools to help advance grazing practices that are sustainable and that will improve the health of more than 500,000 acres of grasslands in Montana, Nebraska, and South Dakota by 2027.
The Northern Great Plains ecoregion comprises about 25 percent of the total area of the Great Plains of North America. It remains largely intact due to a harsh climate, which has made agricultural expansion relatively difficult until recent decades. The Northern Great Plains today still supports 1,595 species of plants, and provides habitat for 300 species of birds, 95 species of mammals and 28 species of reptiles.
The health of this region is maintained largely by hardworking ranching communities. Grasslands are meant to be grazed and cattle grazing, when managed well, can deliver may conservation benefits, including healthy grasslands, improved soil, and preservation of key habitats.
Ranchers participating in the program enroll in World wildlife Fund’s Ranch Systems and Viability Planning network, which already has just under 420,000 acres enrolled in the Northern Great Plains. The network is a support system for ranchers who want to make ecological improvements while enhancing the financial sustainability of their operations.
Participating ranchers agree to zero conversion of their grasslands for 10 years. They also develop and implement a written grazing management plan, complete training on grazing management, monitoring and other topics, and participate in on-ranch ecological monitoring.
A number of benefits are expected from the project, ranging from improved soil health and water filtration, better wildlife habitat, reduced emissions through carbon storage and sequestration, improved financial sustainability, and stronger social networks among ranchers.
“Ranchers are the most important stewards of the grasslands of the Northern Great Plains. As managers of over 70% of the remaining intact grasslands within this region, they hold the keys to its future,” said Martha Kauffman, managing director of WWF’s Northern Great Plains program. “The RSVP network will support ranching partners in planning and improving the resiliency of their operations, so they continue to provide habitat for wildlife, store carbon, filter clean water, produce nutritious food and support communities for generations to come.”
RCPP was authorized in the 2014 Farm Bill and has so far leveraged partner contributions of more than $1 for every dollar invested by USA, resulting in nearly $3 billion collectively invested in natural resource conservation on private lands.
Since inception, RCPP has made 589 awards involving more than 3,000 partner organizations. There are now 401 active projects, with at least one active project in every state and area.
Montana had one other project listed for RCPP funding, the Upper Yellowstone Watershed Conservation Partnership, which was awarded $7.85 million. As part of each project, partners offer value-added contributions to amplify the impact of the RCPP funding in an amount equal to or greater than the NRCS investment.
Private landowners can apply to participate in an RCPP project in their region through awarded partners or at their local USDA Service Center.
The aim of the project is to protect and enhance critical wildlife migration corridors as well as historical agricultural lands and water quality in the Upper Yellowstone River Watershed in Montana.
That area includes critical wintering range for migratory elk, pronghorn, antelope and mule deer.
Conservation easements of up to 15,000 acres will be sought, as well as climate-smart land management practices and systems on targeted, high-priority areas.
USDA invested a total of $197 million in 41 locally led partner-driven conservation projects across the nation.
“Our partners are experts in their fields and understand the challenges in their own backyards,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said. “Through RCPP we can tap into that knowledge, in partnership with producers and USDA, to come up with lasting solutions to the challenges that farmers, ranchers, and landowners face. We’re looking forward to seeing the results of public-private partnership at its best, made possible through these RCPP investments.”