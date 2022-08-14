Ranching can help bring life to soil

Montana will be the lead state on a $5.7 million conservation project that seeks to make lasting improvements to the grasslands of the Northern Great Plains through a ranching sustainability and viability planning network.

The World Wildlife Federation project was recently awarded $2.86 million in USDA funds through the Regional Conservation Partnership Program.The initiative had already received $6 million in funding from Walmart Foundation, Cargill, and McDonalds, back when it was announced in 2020.



