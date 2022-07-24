Purchase Access

WASHINGTON, July 19, 2022 -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) today announced it has signed a cooperative agreement with Montana under the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program (LFPA). Through LFPA, the Montana Department of Agriculture seeks to purchase and distribute locally grown, produced, and processed food from underserved producers.

“USDA is excited to partner with Montana to promote economic opportunities for farmers and producers and to increase access to locally sourced, fresh, healthy, and nutritious food in underserved communities,” said USDA Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Jenny Lester Moffitt. “The Local Food Purchase Cooperative Agreement Program will improve food and agricultural supply-chain resiliency and increase local food consumption around the country.”



