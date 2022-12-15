Northern Plains Resource Council

Attendees learn about differing soil characteristics at a Big Timber 'soil crawl' hosted by Northern Plains Resource Council earlier this summer

 Kate Burnaby Wright

From September 2021 through July 2022, a coalition of Montana agencies, organizations, and producers sought input from the state’s ag community about ways that farmers and ranchers can be better supported in managing soils. The project was designed to “increase the pace and scale at which land stewards implement voluntary practices and systems to maintain and improve soil health” in an effort to expand the vitality of agriculture in Montana.

The culmination of the project was a recently published report that documents the findings from surveys, focus groups, and research to inform a series of recommendations. The report can be found at MontanaSoilOutreach.macdnet.org.



