Montana State University soil specialist Clain Jones was recently recognized with two major awards from national scientific bodies for his achievements in public education on the topics of soil health and fertility.
Jones, an MSU Extension soil fertility specialist and professor of nutrient management in the College of Agriculture’s Department of Land Resources and Environmental Sciences, received the Soil Science Society of America’s Soil Science Education and Extension Award and the top award for an audiovisual extension project from the American Society of Agronomy, both awarded last month.
The Soil Science Society of America is the country’s largest soil-specific society. Its Education and Extension award honors outstanding contributions to the field of soil science through education. Jones was nominated by a collaborating soil scientist based in Colorado and is the first MSU researcher to receive the award in more than a decade.
“Receiving the SSSA Education and Extension Award is extremely humbling, and Receiving it would not have been possible if it weren’t for my amazing colleagues and the community members I am fortunate enough to work with,” said Jones. “Watching students and my Extension audience members ‘get it’ when I explain a key concept that they had not heard before is the most gratifying part of my work.”
Jones provides educational materials and technical resources to Extension agents, producers and crop specialists to maximize economic return and soil health and fertility across Montana and the Great Plains region. His research includes the impacts of agricultural fertilizers on soil systems; causes of and remedies for soil acidification; and the integration of pulse crops such as lentils and peas into agricultural systems to promote environmental and economic sustainability.
“I am so excited to see Dr. Jones’ extraordinary education and extension abilities being recognized by the leading soil science society in the country,” said Tracy Sterling, head of the Department of Land Resources and Environmental Sciences. “In particular, Clain is a master at making recommendations that balance fertilizer costs with environmental considerations, guiding some of the most complicated management decisions a land manager must make.”
A specific product of Jones’ educational work received additional recognition from the American Society of Agronomy as part of its annual Extension Education Community Educational Material Awards. “Acidification of Cropland Soils: Impact, causes and Solutions,” a video produced by Jones and MSU graduate student Nate Kenney, received top recognition in the audiovisual category. The video also features Montana agricultural producer Brent Hanford, a farmer from Fort Benton.
“Making the soil acidification video was really enjoyable, and I was very fortunate to work with a great filmmaker in Nate Kenney and with producer Brent Hanford, who told the acidification story so clearly,” said Jones. “Educating producers and their advisers on sound fertilizer management and soil acidification is critical to keeping Montana agriculture strong, and it’s so rewarding to be a part of that.”