The Community Food and Agriculture Coalition (CFAC) connects established farmers with people seeking to work on local farms, learn about farming and ranching, and explore agricultural land-use opportunities through a website called Farm Link Montana.
Farm Link Montana is a free, searchable database of current listings for jobs, internships, and land opportunities in Montana. It features a searchable map of farms and ranches across the state hiring for the upcoming season. Learn about each operation and apply to multiple jobs at once with just one application. Opportunities range from organic veggies, wheat, and pulses to hops, dairy and more!
The 2023 farm and ranch season will be here before you know it! Get your hands dirty learning the real-life ins-and-outs of farming or ranching while getting exposure to a variety of local and sustainable food systems amid the rugged and beautiful landscape! Be a part of the communities that are feeding Montana!
About Community Food and Agriculture Coalition (CFAC)
CFAC is a non-profit organization with the mission to develop and strengthen Missoula County’s food system and that of the surrounding region by promoting sustainable agriculture, building regional self-reliance, assuring that all have equal access to nutritious, affordable and culturally appropriate food, and advocating for local, state and national policies that promote our local food system.