The Community Food and Agriculture Coalition (CFAC) connects established farmers with people seeking to work on local farms, learn about farming and ranching, and explore agricultural land-use opportunities through a website called Farm Link Montana.

Farm Link Montana is a free, searchable database of current listings for jobs, internships, and land opportunities in Montana. It features a searchable map of farms and ranches across the state hiring for the upcoming season. Learn about each operation and apply to multiple jobs at once with just one application. Opportunities range from organic veggies, wheat, and pulses to hops, dairy and more!



