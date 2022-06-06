From left, cast members for Out of the Darkness Walk's murder-mystery dinner theater were Hayden Wiidanen - Olena Oxnard - Theoretical Magic Researcher; Naomi Schrader - Julian Tagglebaum - Head Librarian; Jason Schrader - Engel Anglebright - Magus Wilburton's Apprentice; Kodi Schulz - Minerva Blackthorn - Vice Proconsul of the College; Garret Dodds - Rory Olembark - Head of Security; Wyatt Reid - Herr Heinrich Haugwitzv- Visiting Wizard from the Kollectiv Magick; Emily Keegan - Eria Greenbough - Head of Research; Emma Cundiff - Rebecca Redbush - College Antiquities Expert.
The High Magus of the wizard school has died of hemlock poisoning under mysterious circumstances. At first glance, you might think the butler did it, because why would wizards use a nonmagical poison to kill a fellow wizard?
But, as it turns out, everyone at the school seems to have a motive to kill the high wizard, and there’s after all no butler. Was it the theoretical magic researcher Olena Oxnard, played by Hayden Wildanen? The magus had threatened to cut her funding many many times.
Or was it the Head Librarian Julian Tagglebaum, played by Naomi Schrader, who was seen arguing with the Magus before the murder.
Or maybe it was that shady Herr Heinrich Haugwitzv, a visiting wizard whose brought a mysterious artifact to the school. In fact, it was just after he arrived that strange things began happening …
Investigators had to dig deep to try to unravel the mystery of who killed the High Magus at the Out of the Darkness Walk’s murder-mystery dinner theater, held as a kind of warmup for the group’s Out of the Darkness Walk, which will be in September.
The event raised just over $2,500, according to organizer Nick Kallem, which will be used to help the goal meet its annual fundraising goal of $27,000.
“After COVID, this is kind of our rebuilding year,” Kallem told the Sidney Herald. “In year’s past, we raised almost $40,000 so we are doing really well, but COVID took an impact on all of us financially, mentally, and everything else. We are rebuilding.”
The funds are used to fund an annual class for the eighth grade on mental health that helps students recognize if a friend is struggling and how to reach out to them. It also funds a conference on suicide prevention in July, and it also funds trading programs for educators, clinicians and others.
“The walk is our biggest fundraiser, but that’s also about the experience, to create a manful and hopeful experience, and to end the sigma,” Kallem said “Everyone struggles. One in five people know someone who has died by suicide. That’s a big number, so for all of us to gather int he community to fight that together, it means a lot.”