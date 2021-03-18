For 48 years now, the Agricultural Council of America has been celebrating National Agriculture Day in classrooms and communities across the country.
The purpose of this annual celebration is to tell the true story of American agriculture, and remind citizens that agriculture is essential to everyone. Many agricultural associations, corporations, students, and government organizations will participate in this national effort in both small and large communities.
ACA also plans to host a virtual Ag Day event, and will bring 100 college students to Washington to virtually deliver the message of Ag Day to the Hill.
The free event begins at 8:30 a.m. March 23. You can join the virtual event from wherever you are. To register, visit online at tinyurl.com/y2n2hxjc.
The virtual event will include both live and pre-recorded segments, with remarks from government leaders on the agriculture industry’s economic growth opportunities, as well as a look at how the future will be shaped by lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Also included will be the winning Ag Day essay, and 2021’s Outstanding Young Farmers. The winning essay and winning video were judged on how well this year’s theme, “Food Brings Everyone to the Table.”
“Hosting a virtual Ag Day event has led to some creative ways to celebrate American ag,” said Jenny Pickett, President of ACA. “The program will include informal thank you videos to farmers from individuals and companies in the industry so even though we can’t gather in person, it will still have a personal feel and energy to it.”
The Agriculture Council of America is a nonprofit organization with leaders in the agriculture, food and fiber community, and is dedicated to increasing public awareness of agriculture’s role in modern society.
Find more information on Ag Day and helpful tools for spreading the word about the importance of American agriculture at www.agday.org.