I have received questions from applicators who hold a Montana Private Pesticide Applicators license about how many credits they have on their current license. Before going further, please know that if you hold a current license you do not have to worry about accruing your 6 required credits until December 31, 2021. But since that is only a year away I thought I would provide the information for looking up your current license status.
If you currently hold a private applicator’s license, the first step in determining how many credits you have is to navigate to https://mtplants.mt.gov/PesticideApplicator/ApplicationExternalSearch.aspx. Once you get there you will see a page that has a box like the picture below.
Once here, all you have to do is either type your first and last names in the appropriate boxes or, if you know it, type your license number into the Progam License Number box. After you do that a link will pop up underneath the row that has the “search” “clear” and “back” buttons with your name and an underlined link that says private applicator (active). Once you click on that link it will take you to another page that will tell you how many credits you have earned and how many you need.
For an example of what you will see, look at the photo below:
As you can see I have acquired 44 credits for one of my license categories and 11 credits for another. As a private applicator you will only have one line that shows how many credits you have and home many you need.
You are always welcome to give me a call if you have questions about your license or are not able to look this information up on your own. There is still plenty of time to get the 6 credits required for re-certifying your license and now applicators have the option of getting all 6 of these credits online.
If you are looking for more information about your license or even obtaining one, please give me a call at 433-1206 or send an email to timothy.fine@montana.edu.