Stressors specific to the agriculture industry and helping farm and ranch youth will be the focus of a workshop that North Dakota State University Extension, Eyes on the Horizon and the Minnesota Department of Agriculture are teaming up to hold from 1 to 4 p.m. Central time Jan. 16.
This workshop is for teachers, counselors, social workers, health-care providers, faith community members, parents and anyone else who is concerned about the youth of rural North Dakota’s farms and ranch communities.
The workshop will be held via Interactive Video Network (IVN) at sites across North Dakota.
Monica Kramer McConkey, a licensed professional counselor with Eyes on the Horizon and the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, will present “Supporting Farm Youth Through Understanding and Intervention.”
Workshop topics also will include adverse childhood experiences (ACES), developmental milestones in adolescence (ages 12 to 18), and the impact of stress on emotional and physical development, relationship building techniques, resources and QPR (question, persuade, refer), an emergency response to someone in a suicide crisis.
Three social work clock hours are approved for professionals attending this workshop.
Williston Research Extension Center (WREC) Library located at 14120 Hwy 2 , Williston will serve as Williams County IVN location. Space is limited to 16 participants at this location and Pre-Registration is required. Contact your local Extension office for details on an IVN site near you. To Pre-register for this Workshop please call the NDSU Extension Williams County Office at: 701-577-4595.
For more information, contact Kim Bushaw, NDSU Extension family science specialist, at 701-231-7450 or kim.bushaw@ndsu.edu.