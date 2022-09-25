Grants and loans are available to strengthen and diversify Montana’s agricultural industry by developing new agricultural products and processes.
The Growth Through Agriculture (GTA) program is a grant and loan program established by the 1987 Montana Legislature and is administered by the Agriculture Development Council, which is attached to the Department of Agriculture.
Grant awards up to $50,000 and loans up to $100,000 are available for eligible projects. Examples include equipment purchases, construction costs, advertising and promotion, and consultant services for engineering.
Two new grant options have recently been announced, the GTA Business Acceleration Program, which supports businesses and other entities entering expansionary phases of growth, and the GTA Marketing Development Program, with an intent to aid in the access, development, and expansion of new markets.
The regional Food and Agriculture Development Centers are available to work with applicants, to consider each grant program and determine which is the best fit.
To be eligible, projects must add value to Montana agricultural products and have good potential for achieving commercial success given the existing personnel, experience, and resources of the applicant.
A one-for-one match is required for all types of Growth Through Agriculture proposals, regardless of whether grant or loan.