BILLINGS — The Northern Plains Resource Council held its 49th Annual Meeting from Nov. 19-21. For the first time in its history, the meeting was held online, with participants joining the meeting from across Montana.
Josh Slotnick, a farmer and Missoula county commissioner, was the keynote speaker. He talked of the ability of local government to get things done in a community without the crippling partisanship that has characterized national politics. “In order for us to care about where we live, we must love where we live,” said Slotnick. “We have to focus on being local.”
Other sessions addressed many issues, but agriculture was a key element in most of them.
A panel on “The State of Our Food System” featured Mike Callicrate (independent cattle producer and businessman from Colorado), Dennis Olson (a Montanan now working for the United Food and Commercial Workers union [UFCW]), and Tom Tschida (co-owner of Nash Farms at Bridger, MT).
Tschida is Vice Chair of the Yellowstone Valley Food Hub, a network of more than 20 producers selling directly to customers in south-central Montana. He urged people to “consider where your food comes from and how it gets here,” and stressed the importance of “keeping food dollars in your community.”
Olson’s union represents 1.3 million people who work in meatpacking plants, other food processing industries, and grocery stores, a group hit hard by the COVID pandemic. Olson criticized predatory practices by big meatpackers that allow them to choke off the supply to small meat processors. UFCW, he said, supports country-of-origin labeling for beef and pork.
In addition to being a cattle producer, Callicrate runs a retail outlet for locally produced food in Colorado Springs. He spoke of the importance of public markets where local foods can be sold, and challenged Montana to establish public markets in cities statewide. Callicrate also stressed the key role that mobile slaughter facilities can play in local food producers’ ability to sell directly to consumers. He said that food hubs are also critical to selling locally.
Northern Plains members spoke of their experience building up soil health on their operations. Soil scientist Jim Amonette discussed the value of biochar as a soil enhancement.
Ranchers Ellen Pfister of Shepherd and Seth Newton of Glendive told of their own experience trying to protect their operations from damage by an underground coal mine and a waste facility for radioactive oilfield waste respectively.
Colstrip rancher Clint McRae led a conversation about Northern Plains’ years of work to clean up toxic groundwater pollution from the Colstrip power plant's coal ash ponds.
Ed Gulick of Billings led a discussion about how legislation enabling C-PACE – Commercial Property-Assessed Clean Energy – would save energy and save money for ag operations and other businesses by making energy conservation measures more affordable.
A short film premiered which described Northern Plains’ early history, in which ranch families united to protect their property and livelihoods from being ruined by strip mining.
Northern Plains Chair Jeanie Alderson of Birney was elected to a second 1-year term, and Roxa Reller of Helena was elected Vice Chair.
In her opening remarks, Alderson recalled the early 1970s, when the North Central Power Study laid out massive plans for coal and oil development in the Northern Plains region. “It divided communities, rural and urban. It divided neighbors and families – in some ways very much like this pandemic – the North Central Power Study divided us when we most needed each other.”
“This pandemic,” Alderson continued, “has highlighted so much that is broken in our food system, in our democracy, our healthcare, and economy. We can no longer disregard the urgency of climate change. Injustices that have long been with us have shown up in stark relief… this pandemic threatens us and yet, it has also galvanized us.”