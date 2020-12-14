The Noxious Weed Management Advisory Council will meet virtually from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. A draft agenda for the meeting is available on the Montana Department of Agriculture’s (MDA) Public Notices webpage at agr.mt.gov.
To receive information to join the virtual meeting, please contact Carol Bearden, Noxious Weed Program Specialist, by phone at (406) 444-7880 or by email at cbearden@mt.gov.
Members of the council provide guidance to the Noxious Weed Trust Fund grant program which assists counties, local communities, tribes, researchers and educators in efforts to combat noxious weed problems in Montana. Council members are appointed by the MDA Director and those interested in serving on the council can access applications here: agr.mt.gov/NWTF-Council.
