I heard a report the other day that there have been a few more counties in North Dakota that have confirmed the presence of Palmer Amaranth. My understanding is that it was found in or near facilities where cattle are or were being fed. The assumption is that this troublesome weed came in with feedstuffs.
I have discussed Palmer Amaranth before and the dangers that this weed possesses so I won’t go into detail about that again. Rather, what I want to focus on is the dangers of potentially bringing invasive species into our area.
Not to beat a dead horse or anything but hay is in short supply and the hay that can be purchased is a bit on the pricey side. This has caused many people to consider looking outside the borders of Richland County and even outside the borders of Montana and North Dakota to find reasonably priced hay. Some producers in States that are more fortunate than we are in terms of moisture have even donated hay to try and help alleviate some stress and worry. No one can fault anyone for looking for cheaper and/or free hay this Fall and Winter but please be cautious.
Just as the Palmer Amaranth that potentially was brought to the operations mentioned above through feedstuffs, many invasive weeds could potentially be hitchhiking across the country in hay shipments.
The USDA has provided some insight as to best management practices that producers can utilize to try and deter weed species not native to the area from getting established.
First and foremost, a producer should know where the hay is coming from. This is not necessarily so a person can deny a load of hay but if there are particularly troublesome weeds in that area of the State or Country then the producer knows what he/she must be on the lookout for. Other tips include ensuring that the hay is weed seed free certified when at all possible; feeding the hay in areas that can be easily monitored, if new weed species show up controlling them early and documenting where they are; removing new plants and properly destroying them, and last but not least, making sure that you know what weed species is present if you are not already familiar with it. You are always welcome and encouraged to bring suspect weeds into my office and if I cannot identify it we have a great staff on campus in Bozeman who typically can.
This information is in no way meant to deter anyone from bringing in hay from other areas. Desperate times call for desperate measures and in this instance the risk of bringing in new weed species is far outweighed by the need to find forage. If you do find yourself in this situation though, just be cautious and be on the lookout for these unwanted plants. Because one thing still holds true, even in a drought situation, weeds for whatever reason will still find a way to proliferate.
As always, should you have questions, you are welcome to give me a call at 33-1206 or send an email to timothy.fine@montana.edu.