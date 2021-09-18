I realize that over the course of this year there are a few topics that I have continually wrote about in this column. I also realize that harping on the same thing over and over again can be annoying. But there are some things that must be harped about so please indulge me.
On Oct. 6 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. we will be hosting the Pest Management Tour here at the Extension Office in our meeting room. The Pest Management Tour (PMT) is our last ditch effort to ensure that everyone who has a Montana private pesticide applicator’s license gets the six credits necessary to renew his or her license before the end of the year.
The day will be broken into two separate session. Session 1 will start at 9 a.m. and end at 11:45 a.m.; Session 2 will begin at 1 p.m. and end at 4 p.m. Each session is approved for three credits so applicators who need three credits or less can choose to attend either session. Applicators who need four credits or more will have to attend both sessions if they wish to get all the credits necessary to renew their license.
Topics for session one include; preventing weed spread from hay shipments, drought and weed management, and fungicide use in field crops. Session two topics consist of; prairie dog control on large acreage, managing nitrates and alfalfa weevils in forages, and drought considerations when using pesticides.
Initially scheduled to be an in-person meeting, the PMT will now be a mix of in person and virtual presentations. Presenters at the PMT consist of MSU Extension specialists housed on campus in Bozeman and Montana Department of Agriculture specialists from various locations across the State.
While this is unique and provides experts that may or may not typically come to Sidney, with the rise in COVID cases it has presented some difficulties in ensuring that the specialists will be able to attend in person.
So, just as we have done with other programs we will adapt and make do. Applicators who need credits to be able to renew their licenses should be receiving letters with this information. But the PMT is open to anyone who wants to attend.
There is no cost to attend but for refreshment and space purposes, we do ask that you pre-register. To do so, send me an email at timothy.fine@montana.edu or give me a call at 433-1206 prior to Oct. 1.
I know that if you hold a license you probably don’t need this reminder but I am going to give it anyway.
Any applicator who holds a Montana private applicator’s license in Richland County must get the six credits necessary to renew their license prior to Dec. 31, 2021.