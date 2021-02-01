Scientists in Montana are working on a great mystery when it comes to a very important market quality for peas, and among the researchers working on the mystery is research scientist Dr. Bill Frank, with the Eastern Agricultural Research Center.
The markets have begun offering premiums for higher proteins in pea, similar to the way wheat markets work, and that has research scientists working on the pea puzzle to figure out which varieties, which environments, and which management practices do the best when it comes to yield and protein.
It’s in some ways a delicate balancing act, because yield and protein are tied to each other in a slightly negative correlation. That means an increase in one tends to have a slight downward impact on the other desirable trait.
Frank, along with other researchers in the state, is conducting variety trials at a variety of locations to examine what factors might play into having both high yield and high protein. He presented some of the data recently during the Ag Research summit, which is taking place as a live webinar series through March 25.
First the good news. The research shows, so far, that the genetics and environmental conditions exist in Montana for both high yields and high proteins despite their negative correlation.
But exactly will influence higher protein is where the mystery unfortunately comes into play.
Eleven varieties were planted for this trial at various locations, including Richland County and Sidney. But Richland County had a 2 percent increase in protein content for all varieties across the board.
Not only was their unexplainable variability between yields for Richland County versus Sidney, but there was even dramatic variance between two nearly identical dryland fields sitting a mere 450 yards apart.
They were planted with the same seed, which were all treated with the same fungicide-insecticide package and innoculated the same way before being planted with the same method into commercial wheat stubble from 2019.
Soil testing of both fields from the fall of 2019 shows that both trials were low on nitrogen and medium to high on phosphorous. And, being just 450 feet part, obviously both fields should have similar rainfall and climate variables. In fact, both had similar yields for the trials of Admiral and Saffron.
Yet, the proteins were dramatically different — 3.5 percent higher for one field than the other.
This is where researchers have to be like a good detective, thinking about what they know and figuring out what direction to take next.
“Because genetics are the same and the climate conditions I expect would be almost the same, I think we have to look at the soil as the source of the difference here,” Frank said.
The two fields had many similarities, but they did have slightly different management when it comes to rotation history and tillage. This gives Frank and the other researchers an idea where to go next with this important research.
Among other factors Frank’s research suggests that growers should know when it comes to higher pea protein is that the addition of water, while it affects yield dramatically, appears to have little to no influence on protein content.
Data from an irrigation trial with peas looked at 1, 2 and 4 inches of water application. The yields improved greatly, but the protein was about the same.
Protein yields also seemed to have staying power across varieties, meaning that if a variety had high protein in one location it tended to have relatively higher protein compared to varieties in all locations.
This is actually good news for growers in some ways, Frank added, because it suggests seed protein yields may be a factor growers can change.
“Yield is sometimes out of our control, it’s just whether we get the right rain at the right time,” he said. “But protein, we might be able to influence through our management practices.”