BOZEMAN – Entering the 2021 Water Year on Oct. 1 there was a great deal of excitement about the possible “La Nina” winter forecasted for the fall and winter seasons. What would this mean for Montana’s winter air temperatures and one of Montana’s most precious resources, the snowpack?
October delivered the predicted outcome, well below normal temperatures statewide and above average precipitation for most areas of Montana. Only the eastern border and southwest corner of the state would be missed by passing storms. Ending the month, snowpack was off to a strong start in most mountain locations.
Weather patterns changed in November. The northern half of the state was favored for precipitation while the southern half of the state experienced below normal monthly totals. November air temperature was reported as near to slightly above average for many locations in the western half of Montana, but well above average in the southeast corner of the state. “Unfortunately, as we have seen in previous La Nina years in Montana, a forecasted La Nina winter isn’t a guarantee of cold and wet conditions during every month of the snow season, it’s only an increased probability of that occurring over a given period of time,” reported Lucas Zukiewicz, NRCS water supply specialist in Montana.
The last week of November marked the beginning of a prolonged dry period for almost all mountain locations, with many mountain Snowpack Telemetry (SNOTEL) sites receiving little snowfall between Nov. 20 and Dec. 12. This prolonged dry period caused snowpack percentages to decline across the state, especially at low- to mid-elevation mountain locations. “The weather over the final two weeks of December was more active, and storms before the new year began helped to build the mountain snowpack and stop the decline in percentages,” said Zukiewicz.