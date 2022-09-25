The Montana Potato Advisory Committee is seeking proposals for the Montana Potato Research & Market Development Program. Proposals should relate to demonstration projects, applied research, and market development projects designed to address needs and opportunities for the Montana potato industry.
The committee has established the following research priorities for the 2022-2023 funding cycle:
Management of potato viruses and their vectors;
Stem and tuber diseases caused by fungi and bacteria (such as blackleg, scab, soft rot, and ring rot); and
Weeds as alternate hosts for potato pathogens
The committee will review proposals at the first regular meeting of the year. It will review all applications and make recommendations to the department for funding. Projects must be innovative and not duplicate relevant research already available to Montana potato producers. If relevant research is available, the applicant must explain how the proposed research will build upon the previous research.
Yet to be harvested, Montana’s 2022 potato production is valuated at $70 - $80 million, solidifying the state as a leader in the production of potatoes and seed potatoes.
Questions on applications should be directed to the Montana Potato Research & Market Development Program, PO Box 200201, Helena, MT 59620-0201 or by contacting Dani Jones at (406) 444-2402 or via email at Danielle.Jones@mt.gov.
