The Montana Habitat Conservation Program is requesting public comment prior to preparing draft environmental assessments (EAs) on seven projects awarded funding from the Sage Grouse Stewardship Account. The Montana Sage Grouse Oversight Team selected seven projects for funding on November 30, 2020.
The scoping notice and accompanying maps describe the seven projects. These documents can be found on the Stewardship Account webpage: https://sagegrouse.mt.gov/Grants.
Interested parties have until January 22, 2021 to submit concerns or comments relating to these seven projects. Mail written comments to Carolyn Sime, Sage Grouse Habitat Conservation Program, 1539 11th Ave, Helena, MT 59620. Written comments must be received on or before January 22, 2021.
Submit comments electronically through a direct email sent to sagegrouse@mt.gov. Alternatively, electronic comments can also be submitted using the “Submit your Public Comment” link found immediately below the scoping notice. Electronic comments must be received by 5:00 p.m. on January 22, 2021.
Oversight team’s Dec. 14 meeting materials available
The Montana Sage Grouse Oversight Team met on December 14, 2020 via zoom webinar. The Oversight team reviewed final funding allocations for the 2020 Stewardship Account grant applications. The remainder of the meeting was devoted to the occasional Conservation Spotlight series. A diverse slate of speakers presented voluntary collaborative conservation initiatives on private lands, Montana’s candidate conservation agreements with assurances opportunities, and what we’re learning from Montana-based research and field studies.
The meeting notes, an audio file, and draft minutes are now available in the Oversight Team’s meeting archive: https://sagegrouse.mt.gov/Team.