Pulses have become a very successful crop in the MonDak following their introduction to the region in the 1990s. Today, North Dakota and Montana have consistently ranked #1 and #2 in pulse production in the US for more than a decade. That success, however, has also brought with it increased threats from disease.
Luckily, that threat, in turn, has attracted the interest of pulse crop researchers who have come together in a large, multistate collaboration focusing on root rot in lentil under the direction of Dr. Mary Burrows, Extension Plant Pathology Specialist and Associate Director of Montana Agricultural Experiment Station and Research Development at Montana State University. Dr. Burrows will be sharing preliminary results from that multistate study as the keynote speaker for the third in a series of six 2021 MonDak Ag Research Summit webinars being offered this winter.
Her live (Zoom) presentation is entitled Managing root rot of pulses and is set for Tuesday, Feb. 9, from 10 – 11:30 a.m. MT | 11-12:30 p.m. CT. Connection details are below.
According to Dr. Burrows, participants in the far-reaching study include breeders, pathologists, agronomists, and other scientists working on the description and management of Fusarium root rot. In addition to discussing their findings over the past two years, Dr. Burrows will also outline future endeavors and seek audience feedback on the project.
Following Dr. Burrows are three local researchers in Sidney, MT and Williston, ND reporting on another joint study looking at root rot control. Those shorter presentations, include:
The effect of long-term rotations on agronomic characteristics and root rot control – Study overview — Dr. Brett Allen, Research Agronomist (Dryland); USDA-ARS Northern Plains Agricultural Research Lab – Sidney, MT
The effect of long-term rotations on agronomic characteristics and root rot control – Aphanomyces — Dr. Audrey Kalil, Plant Pathologist; NDSU Williston Research and Extension Center – Williston, ND
The effect of long-term rotations on agronomic characteristics and root rot control – Fusarium — Dr. Frankie Crutcher, Assistant Professor / Plant Pathologist; MSU Eastern Agricultural Research Center – Sidney, MT
All interested persons are invited to take part in this webinar and no registration is required, meaning anyone can join the day of the event by using the following (Zoom program) link: https://ndsu.zoom.us/j/91453448686
And note, too, that one pesticide applicator point is available for Montana participants joining in the live webinar on Feb. 9. Sorry, viewing the subsequent recordings – also to be made available online – does not qualify for points.
The MonDak Ag Research Summit is coordinated by MSU’s Eastern Agricultural Research Center and USDA ARS’s Northern Plains Agricultural Research Lab, both in Sidney; and NDSU’s Williston Research Extension Center in Williston. Normally a one-day, in-person event, this year’s MonDak Ag Research Summit was moved online due to Covid-19 and consists of a series of six webinars featuring keynote speakers addressing a variety of topics of interest to ag producers as well as shorter reports from local scientists on research results immediately applicable to MonDak area farmers and ranchers.