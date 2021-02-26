A tiny pest known as the wheat stem sawfly can lay a wheat field over in short order, and it costs farmers a bundle of money every year. In Montana alone, producers lose upwards of $25 million to this native villain, which, of course, is not stymied by any artificial geographical lines. The pest hurts producers in Northwestern North Dakota just as much as producers in northeastern Montana.
Among the researchers in the MonDak Research Triangle studying this pest is research ecologist Dr. Tatyana Rand, with the USDA-ARS unit here in Sidney, who will be speaking about the wheat stem sawfly during the MonDak Ag Days show.
Rand has looked at a variety of things that might help defeat the wheat stem sawfly over the years, and she is particularly interested in using natural predators against them. Among these are a a couple of braconid wasps — nearly as tiny as the sawfly itself — which might lend themselves to rescuing wheat fields in peril.
Bracon cephi and B. lissogaster have a very effective attack on wheat stem sawfly. They lay eggs in the pest larvae, paralyzing them, which stops the sawfly from eating the wheat stem.
When a sawfly climbs into a wheat stalk to eat the stem it is all but impervious to more traditional management practices, such as applying pesticide. Left to its own devices, the sawfly will eat the wheat stem out, laying the plant over before it can be harvested. But if the wasp finds him first, the wheat will be saved and can continue to stand tall.
Some wheat fields are lucky enough to have a lot of these little superman wasps flying around, while other wheat fields have practically none at all. Figuring out why some fields have wasps and others don’t is among the many research projects Rand has taken on while working at the USDA-ARS research lab in Sidney.
Rand suspects some fields may lack these beneficial wasps because they lack sources of flower nectar to energize the wasps. It takes a lot of energy, after all, to fly around a field looking for just the right host for its eggs. Nectar snacks can keep the wasps going until it finds what it is looking for.
Goldenrod, sunflowers, and other such native plants might be the key to attracting beneficial insects that can help farmers keep the sawfly population in check in their wheat fields.
Another study Rand is part of is a collaborative effort looking at cover crops. Test strips were planted with radish, turnip, peas, lentils and so on and multiple scientists are collecting data from the strips to better understand the benefits and drawbacks of covercrops.
Rand is looking at insect populations in the cover crops, and in two oil seeds that might serve as replacements for chemfallow in two-year wheat field rotations. She is tracking populations of both beneficial insects and pests.