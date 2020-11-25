The Department of Natural Resources and Conservation will have a public hearing on proposed adoption of revised administrative rules for rangeland management. The public hearing is set for 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11 via remote conferencing.
There are two ways to access the meeting:
1. Join Zoom meeting, https://mt-gov.zoom.us/j/98705168557
Meeting ID: 987 0516 8557, Passcode: 270646; or
2. Dial by telephone, +1 646 558 8656
Meeting ID: 987 0516 8557, Passcode: 270646.
The public comment period will end on Dec. 18. A copy of the proposal notice published by the Secretary of State on Friday, Nov. 20 is attached as a pdf to this article, including a list of the rules that DNRC proposes to adopt.
You may submit any comments you have on the proposed rulemaking to Stacey Barta, Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, 220 W. Lamme, Suite 1A, Bozeman, MT 59715, via telephone 406-594-8481 or email sbarta@mt.gov, no later than Dec. 18.