Reductions in Fort Peck flow rates have been delayed

Looking downstream on the Fort Peck dam including the earthen embankment; the power house surge tanks to the right; the interpretive center on the left side of the embankment; and in the distance, at the top of the photo is the state fish hatchery.

 Photo by Eileen Williamson

Ongoing drought and dry conditions have prompted the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to delay planned reductions in the flow rate from Fort Peck Dam until the end of September, according to a media release from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The Corps was looking to test reductions in the flow to better replicate historic flows and temperatures to see if that would help the pallid sturgeon survival rates in the Missouri River system. Pallid sturgeon are listed as an endangered species.



