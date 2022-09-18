Reductions in Fort Peck flow rates have been delayed

Looking downstream on the Fort Peck dam including the earthen embankment; the power house surge tanks to the right; the interpretive center on the left side of the embankment; and in the distance, at the top of the photo is the state fish hatchery.
Ongoing drought and dry conditions have prompted the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to delay planned reductions in the flow rate from Fort Peck Dam until the end of September, according to a media release from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The Corps was looking to test reductions in the flow to better replicate historic flows and temperatures to see if that would help the pallid sturgeon survival rates in the Missouri River system. Pallid sturgeon are listed as an endangered species.
The decision to delay flow reductions is intended to allow farmers in the region to continue irrigating crops until harvest begins, later in September.
“We have assessed the potential impacts of this action and determined that this would have minimal impacts in the upper basin, and no impacts on the Missouri River Mainstem Reservoir System’s overall ability to meet its authorized purposes given the change will not impact total system storage, Chief of the Missouri River Basin Water Management Division John Remus said. “The primary impacts to be expected include slightly less power generation capacity through the upcoming winter and a slightly lower Fort Peck Lake pool at the beginning of the 2023 runoff season.”
The timing of the plan to reduce flow rates from Fort Peck Dam in mid-September has been criticized by many producers in Northeast Montana who rely on that water for irrigation.
Attorney General Austin Knudsen was among those writing the Corps in recent days to urge the agency to delay the planned flow rate reduction by at least one month. Failing that, Knudsen asked for a public meeting to give stakeholders a chance to express their concerns.
“USACE’s decision to reduce flow rates — and raise the lake water levels — ignores agricultural dependence on water, with devastating results for Northeastern Montanans,” Knudsen wrote. “Cutting flow rates from Fort Peck in half would significantly reduce the availability of water for farmers in the area, and potentially jeopardize entire crop harvests.”
The timing, right before sugar beet harvest, is particularly troubling, Knudsen added.
“Sugar beets require substantial amounts of water at this stage of development,” the attorney general wrote. “By cutting off farmers’ access to irrigation now, USACE threatens the crop’s success. Farmers who planted, irrigated, and maintained these fields deserve better — as do U.S. consumers who depend on Montana to produce 1.2 million tons of sugar beets annually.”
The decision could also adversely affect consumers nationwide, Knudsen said.
“At a time when American consumers are already facing runaway inflation, the USACE’s decision to dry out one of Montana’s largest agricultural products will require Americans to pay even higher prices at the grocery store or force American food manufacturers to consider importing sugar beets rom places like Russia. Neither option is acceptable,” he wrote.
The water elevation as of Sept. 13 was 2,220.5 feet, Knudsen said in his letter. That is 2.3 feet below USACE's target levels, but the agency has maintained that any water above 2,160 feet is designated for multiple use.
"With 60 feet of water still available for use, the USACE's rushed decision to raise lake levels before sugar beet harvest seems particularly inappropriate," Knudsen said.
USACE did release an EIS on its flow rate reduction plan in September of last year. The document is online in its entirety at https://tinyurl.com/26unk3y2.