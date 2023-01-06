The Montana Association of Conservation Districts and the Natural Resources Conservation Service will be hosting the 2023 Montana Soil Health Symposium on Feb. 8-9 at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center.

The event will feature Jerry Doan of Black Leg Ranch in McKenzie, ND, Brendon Rockey of Rockey Farms in Center, CO, and John Kempf of Advancing Eco Agriculture and KindHarvest.ag in OH. Plus, a pre-conference workshop on Feb. 7 featuring four ranchers across Montana sharing their challenges and opportunities as they have worked to market their beef to consumers in different ways.



Tags

Load comments