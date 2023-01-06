The Montana Association of Conservation Districts and the Natural Resources Conservation Service will be hosting the 2023 Montana Soil Health Symposium on Feb. 8-9 at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center.
The event will feature Jerry Doan of Black Leg Ranch in McKenzie, ND, Brendon Rockey of Rockey Farms in Center, CO, and John Kempf of Advancing Eco Agriculture and KindHarvest.ag in OH. Plus, a pre-conference workshop on Feb. 7 featuring four ranchers across Montana sharing their challenges and opportunities as they have worked to market their beef to consumers in different ways.
The Soil Health Symposium provides an opportunity for farmers, ranchers, gardeners, and technical specialists from all different landscapes, generations, and levels of experience to network and share their stories, successes, and lessons learned in the pursuit of soil management. Topics will range from human health and nutrition and how to work with partners and bankers in implementing regenerative practices to managing nutrition and microbe integrity for pest resistance and high yields and grass roots organizations accomplishing great things for resources and their communities. Jay Fuhrer, long-time conservationist, will take it back to the basics with Soil Health 101. In addition to the keynote speakers, you will hear from more than a dozen Montana agricultural producers using the soil health principles in their cropping, ranching, and gardening systems.
The pre-conference workshop will explore creative ways to get your products to customers, including livestock processing, regulations with state and USDA processing facilities, restaurants, marketing strategies, and other options. This registration is separate from the symposium and space is limited.
Early bird registration for the symposium ends Jan. 16, 2023, so register soon! Special pricing is also available for students and interns enrolled in educational agriculture programs.