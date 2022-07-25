The Sidney Sugars Agriculture department has partnered with NDSU Extension to conduct a kochia control study this summer. Agriculturist Somer Reidle headed the trial in the Sugar Valley growing area, which compared different tank mixes and their effectiveness at controlling weed pressure in sugarbeets.
Reidle started working for Sidney Sugars as the Sugar Valley area Agriculturist in the summer of 2019 after graduating from Montana State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Ag Business. She explained that the ag department is always looking for studies that are relevant to the growers in the local area. Examples of this include the Springtail control trial conducted in 2019-2020 and now the current kochia control trial.
One of NDSU Extension’s projects in the Red River Valley is looking at how to control Glyphosate resistant waterhemp. Dr. Tom Peters, Associate Professor and Sugarbeet Agronomist, and Alexa Lystad were able to use that as a basis to design a trial focused on kochia control, which is the problem weed in eastern Mont. and western N.d.
The trial is in a grower cooperator’s field and consisted of 10 treatments replicated four times. The plot was hand-sprayed with a backpack sprayer and was sprayed at the pre-emergence stage, as well as at the two-leaf, six-leaf and ten-leaf stage. The experiment uses Nortron, Roundup, Ultra Blazer, Loyant, Betamix and Spin-Aid in various tank mixes. While the results haven’t been finalized yet, there have been great visual differences between the treatments throughout the summer, showing some of them to be very effective.
“Glyphosate resistant kochia is one of the major concerns for growers in our area. This trial is a good opportunity to evaluate the options that are currently available on the market so we can help growers effectively manage weed pressure in their beet fields,” Reidle said.
Reidle also commented on the growth progress of sugarbeets with the later planting date saying, “They were a little behind on the first root pull, but with the weather we’ve had so far they’ve shown really good growth and are catching up really well, so we’re happy with what we’re seeing in the fields.”
A plot tour and barbecue was held for growers to come see for themselves how the different chemicals are working. Final trial results will be presented this winter during grower meetings.