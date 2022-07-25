Purchase Access

The Sidney Sugars Agriculture department has partnered with NDSU Extension to conduct a kochia control study this summer. Agriculturist Somer Reidle headed the trial in the Sugar Valley growing area, which compared different tank mixes and their effectiveness at controlling weed pressure in sugarbeets.

Reidle started working for Sidney Sugars as the Sugar Valley area Agriculturist in the summer of 2019 after graduating from Montana State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Ag Business. She explained that the ag department is always looking for studies that are relevant to the growers in the local area. Examples of this include the Springtail control trial conducted in 2019-2020 and now the current kochia control trial.



