A grower’s question set plant pathologist Dr. Audrey Kalil in search of more definitive answers, with a study that looked at varying planting dates and fusarium infection, the pathogen that causes DON or vomitoxin.
Fusarium annually costs wheat growers millions. An infestation can lower not only yield but also the quality of the grain, ultimately depressing significantly the prices a grower can get for his crop.
To date, there are no wheat varieties available to the public with strong fusarium resistance, and even fungicide applications are sometimes not enough to control the pathogen when conditions are ripe for infection. That makes growers reliant on integrated pest management strategies, to position their fields as best as possible to reduce the impacts of this fungus.
Fusarium’s life cycle is a key element to consider in this strategy. The fungus can only infect wheat during the flowering stages, and then only if the humidity is high enough.
“The idea behind the planting date helping us control the disease is like Daryl said, we have a typical pattern of rainfall,” Kalil explained. “When you change when you plant, that changes when (wheat) flowers. If it is flowering in the dry season, that could help reduce head blight.”
Kalil’s study of planting dates and fusarium infection rates was funded by SBARE and the Wheat and Barley committee, and was a collaborative effort including plant pathologist Dr. Frankie Crutcher with Eastern Area Agriculture Center, and researchers with Hettinger Research Extension Center.
The three-year stsudy used six durum varieties representing a range of maturity dates, and planting was staggered at all three locations, to see what effect this would have on fusarium infection.
Recommended planting dates for durum have so far been driven primarily by yields, Kalil said. Early planting maximizes yield. Each day later reduces yield potential.
That trend was clearly seen in Kalil’s data. Fusarium infection, meanwhile, did not show a reliable trend with planting dates.
“We did get less for the third planting date,” Kalil said. “But we saw opposite trends at different locations.”
What that suggests is the strategy is not a reliable method for avoiding fusarium infection. The problem is likely the variability in weather itself. While a region may have a typical pattern that brackets a dry spell each year, that doesn’t mean it can’t rain during that time on any given day or week. If the wheat is flowering then, it can still suffer from fusarium infection, even though that was supposed to be the drier period.
“An early planting date does maximize yield,” Kalil said. “So I will let you make the decisions, but it doesn’t look like planting dates are reliable indicators.”