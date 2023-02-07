Richland County's Director of Emergency Management Brandon Roth and Commissioner Shane Gorder recently attended Montana's first-ever Recovery Resources Symposium, which focused on recovery after disasters. Specifically, flooding event recovery was a hot-topic of conversation with the state's major flooding in Red Lodge a not-so-distant memory.
"Everyone got together and decided there was a need for all of us to get together in a big room and talk about resources," Roth said, stating that Montana Disaster and Emergency Services and FEMA worked together to make the event possible. "It opened up that door to communities to communicate on how to prepare for disasters."
One of Roth's favorite parts of the event was listening to volunteers who helped with Hurricane Katrina recovery efforts.
Though the big flood in 2022 wasn't in Richland County, just a few years prior, in 2019, eastern Montanans were dealing with flood waters. Roth said there were things that were shared at the symposium that he wish were known then.
"This just opened it up," he said of the resources he took away from the event. "Having emergency management personnel and commissioners [at the event] really opened up both sides of it."
Roth said that one of the biggest takeaways for him was confidence.
"Sitting in a room with Department of Military Affairs, Department of Emergency Services, FEMA... getting all that information on how to be at the ready... we feel more prepared now and we've started planning," Roth said.
After returning from the symposium, Roth and his emergency management staff alongside county commissioners have begun looking at creating a first-warn list to make sure they could communicate flood risk quickly with landowners along the river. He also has looked at sandbag filling machines and having a stockpile of road closure signs available if disaster strikes.
"We want to keep everybody safe and protect what we can," Roth explained.
Preparing for the worst is nothing new for Roth. He said that every Spring he joins in on a weekly full-briefing with other counties along the river, the Department of Emergency Services and the National Weather Service to monitor river elevations and assess risk. The National Weather Service has meters throughout Montana to monitor elevation.
Roth also personally goes down to the river, sometimes even two times a day, to get a visual of water levels. Roth also utilizes drones with cameras to assess levels and risk.
While the symposium had a focus on flooding recovery, other types of disaster recovery were also discussed such as wind storms and blizzards.
"We've used a lot of the same recovery aspects [that were discussed at the symposium] in the windstorms last year, and the blizzard," Roth said.
With springtime nearing, Roth said the biggest disaster risks to Richland County are high winds, thunderstorms, fires and tornadoes.
He plans to meet with utility companies to go over some of the things he learned at the symposium, including alternative power sources.
"We have some of the most dedicated utility agencies," Roth said. "They rock!"
With such a big job with hefty responsibility, there's one major thing citizens of Richland County should know about Roth and his team: