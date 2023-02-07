Brandon Roth

Richland County's Director of Emergency Management Brandon Roth and Commissioner Shane Gorder recently attended Montana's first-ever Recovery Resources Symposium, which focused on recovery after disasters. Specifically, flooding event recovery was a hot-topic of conversation with the state's major flooding in Red Lodge a not-so-distant memory. 

"Everyone got together and decided there was a need for all of us to get together in a big room and talk about resources," Roth said, stating that Montana Disaster and Emergency Services and FEMA worked together to make the event possible. "It opened up that door to communities to communicate on how to prepare for disasters." 



