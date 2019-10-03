The anticipation is building for National 4-H Week, during which millions of youth, parents, volunteers and alumni across the country will be celebrating everything 4-H. Richland County 4-H will observe National 4-H Week this year by showcasing the incredible experiences that 4-H offers young people, and will highlight the remarkable 4-H youth in our community who work each day to make a positive impact on those around them.
The theme of this year’s National 4-H Week is "Inspire Kids to Do," which highlights how 4-H encourages kids to take part in hands-on learning experiences in areas such as health, science, agriculture and civic engagement. The positive environment provided by 4-H mentors ensures that kids in every county and parish in the country ̶ from urban neighborhoods to suburban schoolyards to rural farming communities’ ̶ are encouraged to take on proactive leadership roles and are empowered with the skills to lead in life and career.
In Richland County more than 214 4-H youth and 135 volunteers from the community are involved in the 4H program. Richland County 4-H members will be celebrating 4-H week by entering displays in the 2019 Hay Bale Trail, setting up community displays, participating in 4-H events and by wearing 4-H insignia. Be sure to keep a look out for all the fun ways Richland County is celebrating National 4-H Week.
About 4-H
4-H, the nation’s largest youth development and empowerment organization, cultivates confident kids who tackle the issues that matter most in their communities right now. In the United States, 4-H programs empower six million young people through the 110 land-grant universities and Cooperative Extension in more than 3,000 local offices serving every county and parish in the country. Outside the United States, independent, country-led 4-H organizations empower one million young people in more than 50 countries. National 4-H Council is the private sector, non-profit partner of the Cooperative Extension System and 4-H National Headquarters located at the National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) within the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).
Research has proven that participation in 4-H has a significant positive impact on young people. Recent findings from the Tufts University 4-H Study of Positive Youth Development indicate that, when compared to their peers, young people in 4-H are:
- Nearly four times more likely to contribute to their communities
- Two times more likely to pursue healthy behaviors like
- Two times more likely to engage in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) programs in the out-of-school time.
Learn more about 4-H in Richland County at richland.msuextension.org/4h.html or on Facebook under Richland County 4-H.