Hoar frost on tree
Laura Teekell

On the tail end of a warmer and drier January, a cold front that began Thursday - and the rain and snow accompanying it - brought a change of scenery along with plummeting temperatures.

"By Sunday, it might not even hit zero. Overnight lows by Sunday night get down to maybe as low as minus-20," said Ryan Bernhart, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Glasgow.



