On the tail end of a warmer and drier January, a cold front that began Thursday - and the rain and snow accompanying it - brought a change of scenery along with plummeting temperatures.
"By Sunday, it might not even hit zero. Overnight lows by Sunday night get down to maybe as low as minus-20," said Ryan Bernhart, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Glasgow.
The change in weather follows a month of temperatures “at or slightly above average, and it's been drier than average for precipitation," Bernhart said.
The dry weather pattern, dating to late December, stretched across a large portion of Montana.
"You can see a pretty massive hole in the eastern half of the state in regards to how much precipitation has fallen over the last 30 days,” said Cory Mottice, a Warning Coordination Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Billings, during a briefing Tuesday. "Montana has done fairly well, especially in the higher terrain, but eastern, southern Montana and most of Wyoming really haven't seen too much."
Mottice said temperatures across the state were higher than average for most of January and "significantly above normal in some places, especially across parts of east-central Montana."
Then there’s the fog.
"The one thing that’s kind of sticking out at us this month for January is we've had a lot of dense fog events, more than we usually see in an average January," Bernhart said.
Sidney is nestled in the Yellowstone River Valley, ideal conditions to create a fog accumulation.
"It's been pretty widespread over most of northeast Montana, but river valleys are usually a little more prone to it because the cold air sinks down into the river valley and you get an inversion that kind of traps the fog in," Bernhart added.