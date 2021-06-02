We are now entering the period of our growing season where alfalfa producers need to start scouting for alfalfa weevil. Our recent trend of warmer weather will accelerate weevil growth and development so now is the time to start monitoring. Over the past couple of years, this pest has become more of an issue in our alfalfa crop and scouting early provides producers an opportunity to make some critical decisions regarding control.
If you have grown alfalfa for any amount of time, you probably are familiar with this pest and the damage that it can do to a crop. As you look out over an alfalfa field, if you notice areas of grayed leaves chances are you have weevils. The only way to know for sure is to get out in the field and look. Alfalfa weevils are snout beetles (which literally means they have a “snout” protruding from their heads) that are light brown with a darker brown stripe down their back. They are somewhat difficult to spot with the naked eye as they are only about ¼ of an inch long. The larvae are green “worm-like” bugs with a white stripe down their back and black heads. As the larvae develop and transition from one larval stage to another, they get darker green and the stripe that runs the length of their bodies gets whiter.
There are two methods that we use to sample for weevils. One is to cut stems randomly throughout a field and shake those stems into a bucket. The other is to use a sweep net and sweep various spots in a field. Both methods require looking at the number of weevils caught and either doing and estimate per stem or an estimate per sweep.
Typically, if weevil damage is noticeable, a control option is warranted. In most cases the simplest and most effective control option is to cut the hay. The process of cutting the hay usually kills enough of the larvae that there is no significant damage to the second cutting. If the alfalfa is not mature enough you may forfeit some yield by cutting early but quality should be somewhat better. The other option is to spray an insecticide. This, however, is generally not practiced as it can be costly, there are pre-harvest
intervals that must be followed, and can be harmful to pollinators and weevil predators. There is also a concern with weevil populations potentially becoming resistant to certain insecticides. While I have not witnessed this first hand in Richland County, there are populations across the State that have shown resistance.
If the decision to cut is made as a weevil management option, this does not always mean that you are out of the woods. Generally, after the hay is cut and windrowed, surviving weevil larvae will seek refuge under the existing windrows. Additional scouting especially where windrows laid is recommended to deter weevil damage to the subsequent cutting. At this point if there are more than eight larvae per square foot, an insecticide treatment is recommended.
If you had some weevil damage and are concerned about potential further damage, I would be happy to visit with you about how to scout and/or control options. Feel free to give me a call at 433-1206 or send an email to timothy.fine@montana.edu.