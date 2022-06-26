Sen. John Tester’s Meat Packing Special Investigator Act and Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act will put competition back in the marketplace, the Montana's Democratic senator told reporters on a Rural Press Call held on June 22.
For years, many generational ranchers are struggling to keep their operations afloat, which leads to a sell out, Tester said during the call. A large reason for this is a lack of competition in the meatpacking industry.
“We don’t want to take down the big packers, but we do want to increase transparency and competition in the market by enforcing existing antitrust laws so we can get to the core of the problem,” he said.
Tester went on to say that the price gouging will need to come to an end. Since these bills are out of committee, “we are one step closer to getting them to the Senate floor for a vote,” he said.
Senator Steve Daines is a co-sponsor on these bills and supports both.
“It’s past time we put an end to the manipulation and price gouging within the cattle markets. Restoring competition and transparency in the cattle market will ensure Montana ranchers are competing on a level playing field and Montana families are paying fair prices at the grocery store. I’m urging swift passage of these important bipartisan bills to help support Montana ag,” Daines said.
Also in support of these bills and helped to introduce them is North Dakota Senator John Hoeven.
“Our ranchers produce the best beef in the world, and they deserve access to fair and competitive markets where they can sell their high-quality products,” Hoeven said. “Our efforts are both about improving price transparency and competition in cattle markets, as well as expanding meat processing capacity to give livestock producers more options.”
Tester also discussed the flooding in the state of Montana, which was declared a major disaster declaration by President Biden, during the call. He has been in touch with Interior Secretary Haaland and National Parks Service Director Sams and has urged them to reopen Yellowstone on an expedited timeline to help small Montana tourist towns who thrive on tourism.
Transportation Secretary Buttigieg was also in contact with Tester, and they discussed the importance of quickly releasing emergency highway funds to swiftly rebuild the infrastructure that was destroyed.
Tester ended the call with the news that success for Montana’s veterans was secured as the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our PACT Act of 2022 was passed through the Senate. This act will ensure that all eras of toxic-exposed veterans will receive their earned health care and benefits under the Department of Veterans Affairs.
“We’ve still got work to do to get it to the President’s desk, but I’m confident that we’ll finish the job in the coming weeks,” Tester said.