Montana highlights
All wheat production in Montana, estimated at 223.29 million bushels, is up 13 percent from 2018, according to the Sept. 1 Agricultural Survey conducted by the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. All wheat yield was 42.2 bushels per acre, up 3.9 bushels per acre from a year ago.
Winter wheat producers seeded 2.00 million acres in the fall of 2018 for harvest in 2019, up from 1.65 million acres seeded for the previous year’s crop. Acreage harvested for grain increased 330,000 acres from last year to 1.90 million acres in 2019. Winter wheat production is estimated at 95.00 million bushels, up 21 percent from last year. Winter wheat yield, at 50.0 bushels per acre, is unchanged from last year’s record high yield.
Spring wheat seedings, at 2.90 million acres, are unchanged acres from last year. Acreage harvested totaled 2.86 million acres, up from 2.82 million acres harvested last year. Spring wheat production is estimated at 105.82 million bushels, up 10 percent from last year.
Spring wheat yield, at 37.0 bushels per acre, is up 3.0 bushels per acre from last year.Durum wheat seedings, at 550,000 acres, are down 290,000 acres from last year. Acreage harvested totaled 535,000 acres, down from 775,000 acres harvested last year. Durum wheat production is estimated at 22.47 million bushels, down 3 percent from last year. Durum wheat yield, at a record 42.0 bushels per acre, is up 12.0 bushels per acre from last year, and 1.0 bushel above the previous record yield of 41.0 bushels per acre set in 2016.
Oat seedings in Montana totaled 70,000 acres, unchanged from last year. Producers harvested 30,000 acres for grain or seed, up 7,000 acres from 2018. Oat production totaled 1.35 million bushels in 2019, up 37 percent from last year. Oat yield is 45.0 bushels per acre in 2019, up 2.0 bushels per acre from the previous year.
Montana’s barley seeded area, at 920,000 acres, is up 130,000 acres from last year. Harvested area, at 765,000 acres, is up 165,000 acres from 2018. Barley yield, at 58.0 bushels per acre, is up 2.0 bushels per acre from last year. Barley production in 2019 is estimated at 44.37 million bushels, up 32 percent from the previous year.
U.S. highlights
All wheat production totaled 1.96 billion bushels in 2019, up 4 percent from the revised 2018 total of 1.89 billion bushels. Area harvested for grain totaled 38.1 million acres, down 4 percent from the previous year. The United States yield was estimated at 51.6 bushels per acre, up 4.0 bushels from the previous year. The levels of production and changes from 2018 by type were: winter wheat, 1.3 billion bushels, up 10 percent; other spring wheat, 600 million bushels, down 4 percent; and Durum wheat, 57.7 million bushels, down 26 percent.
Winter wheat production for 2019 totaled 1.30 billion bushels, up 10 percent from the revised 2018 total of 1.18 billion bushels. The United States yield, at 53.6 bushels per acre, was up 5.7 bushels from 2018. Area harvested for grain was estimated at a record low 24.3 million acres, down 2 percent from the previous year. Record high yields were estimated in Colorado, Maryland, Montana, Nebraska, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and Wyoming for 2019.
Other spring wheat production for 2019 was estimated at 600 million bushels, down 4 percent from the 2018 total of 623 million bushels. Harvested area totaled 12.4 million acres, down 4 percent from 2018. The United States yield was estimated at 48.3 bushels per acre, tied with the 2018 record high. A record high yield was estimated in North Dakota for 2019. Of the total production, 559 million bushels were Hard Red Spring wheat, down 5 percent from the 2018 total.
Durum wheat production for 2019 was estimated at 57.7 million bushels, down 26 percent from the revised 2018 total of 78.0 million bushels. Area harvested for grain totaled 1.29 million acres, down 35 percent from the previous year. The United States yield was estimated at a record high 44.8 bushels per acre, up 5.3 bushels from the 2018 yield. Record high yields were estimated in Montana and North Dakota for 2019. Production in North Dakota, the largest Durum wheat-producing State, was down 31 percent from 2018.
Oat production was estimated at 54.2 million bushels, up 1 percent from 2018 for comparable States. Yield was estimated at 64.4 bushels per acre, down 0.9 bushel from the previous year for comparable States. Harvested area, at 842,000 acres, was 2 percent above last year for comparable States.
Barley production was estimated at 171 million bushels, up 12 percent from the revised 2018 total of 154 million bushels. The average yield per acre, at 77.4 bushels, was down 0.1 bushel from the previous year. Producers seeded 2.72 million acres in 2019, up 7 percent from last year. Harvested area, at 2.21 million acres, was up 12 percent from 2018.
Special note: When producers were surveyed, there was significant unharvested acreage of barley in Idaho, Maine, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota and Washington; significant unharvested acreage of oats in Idaho, Maine, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, Oregon and South Dakota; significant unharvested acreage of Durum wheat in Idaho, Montana and North Dakota; and a large proportion of other spring wheat acreage not yet harvested in Idaho, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota and Washington. The unharvested area and expected production were included in the totals published in this report. NASS will re-contact respondents who previously reported acreage not yet harvested in these States. If the newly collected data justifies any changes, NASS will update the Sept. 30 estimates in the November 8 Crop Production report. Stocks estimates are also subject to review since unharvested production is included in the estimate of on-farm stocks.
For a full copy of the Small Grains Summary report please visit nass.usda.gov.
Montana grain stock
Off-farm oat stocks in Montana on Sept. 1 were 24,000 bushels, down 37 percent from Sept. 1, 2018, according to the Sept. 1 Agricultural Survey and September Grain Stocks Report conducted by the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. On-farm oat stocks were 1.40 million bushels, up 27 percent from a year ago. Montana barley stocks in all positions on Sept.1 were 47.17 million bushels, up 31 percent from a year ago. Barley stored on farms totaled 37.50 million bushels, up 44 percent from last year. Off-farm barley stocks were down 4 percent from a year ago to 9.67 million bushels.
All wheat stocks in Montana on Sept. 1 were 210.69 million bushels, up 7 percent from Sept, 1, 2018. All wheat stocks stored on farms amounted to 168.00 million bushels, up 7 percent from a year ago. All wheat stored off farms amounted to 42.69 million bushels, up 6 percent from a year ago. All Durum wheat stocks on Sept. 1 were 24.89 million bushels, up 9 percent from a year ago. Durum wheat stocks stored on farms amounted to 22.00 million bushels and Durum wheat stored off farms amounted to 2.89 million bushels. Other Montana grain stocks were not published separately to avoid disclosing data for individual operations.