Montana FFA Foundation is once again partnering with John Deere dealers across the state to host 1,500 high school and middle school FFA members Nov. 14-16 for the 8th Annual John Deere Ag Expo at Montana State University. Sidney High School FFA will be attending.
Over the course of this three-day event, students will take part in leadership development workshops, explore career opportunities with industry partners, compete in Career Development Events, and learn about the work that MSU is doing through various lab tours on campus. This is one of the largest and most engaging youth development conferences in the state!
Gwynn Simeniuk, Montana FFA Foundation Executive Director, reflects on the impact of the John Deere Ag Expo.
“This is one of my favorite events that the Montana FFA has the privilege of providing for our youth,” Simeniuk said.
“It’s amazing to see how much this event has grown, offering dozens of hands-on activities for our students to explore potential career opportunities available right here in Montana! We see numerous middle school and freshmen students attend. This is often their first state-level leadership conference, and there is so much positive energy that emanates from their peers, our supporters, and motivational speakers that it lights a fire in their bellies to become impactful servant leaders when they return to their home communities across the state.”
It literally takes hundreds of volunteers to make this event possible. The Montana FFA Foundation is fortunate to have our partners at John Deere, Montana State University, and everyone from the Bozeman community to the far reaches of the state who volunteer their time to make a positive difference in the lives of FFA’s aspiring leaders!
Around 450 judges and volunteers are needed to put on the 23 Career Development Events including public speaking, sales, agriscience fair, mechanics, one of the largest livestock evaluation contests in the Northwest, and numerous other contests! Individuals who are interested in volunteering to judge can sign up at this link: https://signup.com/go/ryMwGPK.
Another way to participate in the event is through exhibiting in the Career Fair held on Friday, Nov. 15. Standard booth sizes are 10 feet by 10 feet. Groups can register on the Montana FFA website www.MontanaFFA.org.
Montana FFA Foundation supports 99 FFA chapters across the state of Montana, representing over 5,100 members. Montana FFA Foundation’s mission is to cultivate partnerships, promote awareness and secure resources to enhance Agricultural Education and Montana FFA Association.