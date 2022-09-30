Degn a voice for agriculture from Montana

Sarah Degn was recently named a Next Generation Advisory Representative to act as a voice not just for Montana farmers, but farmers all across America.

Editor's Note

This interview has been lightly edited for clarity and brevity.

Sarah Degn grew up learning to farm with her father in Sidney and, after years away, kept hearing the call to take over the family business. She was recently named a Next Generation Advisory Representative to act as a voice not just for Montana farmers, but farmers all across America.

Q: Can you tell the readers a bit about yourself and your agricultural background?



Load comments