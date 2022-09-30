Sarah Degn grew up learning to farm with her father in Sidney and, after years away, kept hearing the call to take over the family business. She was recently named a Next Generation Advisory Representative to act as a voice not just for Montana farmers, but farmers all across America.
Q: Can you tell the readers a bit about yourself and your agricultural background?
A: I grew up here and graduated in 1999, left, went to college, got married, moved around the country. I lived in Oregon, Tennessee, kind of all over, and moved back to Butte about twelve years ago. When my dad started farming again, I started coming back, you know, at first to just start helping with beet harvest, then to start help planting, and eventually I was here every couple of months for a week at a time, and he started thinking, “I might retire one day. What are we going to do with the farm?” So it went from me just learning about being a good landlord, to deciding that I wanted to come back and farm full time. So I moved back [to Sidney] in 2019, but was a full time wedding photographer for fifteen years before that. But I always kind of missed [farming], so I just kept coming back more and more. When you grow up on a farm, you either love it or don’t love it. And it’s fine either way, I just… I was always the kid begging to go with my dad… that wanted to be out here. I was kind of pushed to try other things. I tease him a lot now, because I wanted to go to school for diesel mechanics. It just felt like the right fit to come back.
Q: You said your dad farmed. Did you grow up around here, then?
A: Yeah, so I am the fourth generation to be farming out here. It kind of made coming back [to the farm] feel a little more important as I got older.
Q: What did you go to college to study?
A: I actually have a degree in photography, which I ended up getting from Powell, but I did do a stint in agribusiness. I changed my major a lot of times, and I didn’t really know what I wanted to do, so I tried a lot of things. I settled on photography. It was really good, but once my daughter got older and started going to school, I realized I was spending the whole summer sitting in front of the computer to edit photos and watching her sit outside playing by herself. Now, at least, I work all summer, but she can come play with me. This is a little more flexible, and she enjoys playing in the mud.
Q: Can you explain some of the responsibilities of your new position as the “Next Generation Advisory Representative” on the National Farmers Union Board of Directors?
A: So, there’s three of us, and they created that position a few years ago, because the National Farmers Union Board consists of the state’s presidents, which are generally people who are older and male, and they were missing representation from those of us that are not at the point that we could even run for that position (state president), we just don’t have the time, since we are still working full time. Basically, the three of us on the board represent the younger generation, which I laugh at, because I’m almost forty-two, but I am one of the youngest people farming out here. We really try to bring a voice to those of us who are taking over our parents’ farm. There’s another guy on the board who is a first generation farmer and lives in downtown Detroit and manages urban farms, so he has a very different perspective than the rest of us. I think [the National Farmers Union Board of Directors] is really excited that it has been going so well, as we have a lot of responsibilities, though we are not voting members, but other than that, we go to meetings, we sit on committees, we have full opportunities to express our opinions and tell everyone what is going on in our areas. And even as far as representing Montana, most Farmers Union members, including our president, live on the other side of the state, around Great Falls, so we are still getting some representation from [the eastern side] of the state by me being here. One of the things I really love about my new position is not just being young, but also being one of the only full time female farmers, so I can discuss being taken seriously as a woman like when I go to a John Deere dealer to buy parts for my farming equipment.
Q: What are your overall goals in your new position?
A: I really hope that I can represent not just farmers like me who come back to the family farm, but I try listening and spending time with as many people as I can around the country, because we travel for meetings. I try to go and find farms wherever I go and talk to the people there and see what struggles they’re facing, what their operations are like, because every farm is different here, and when you get into other areas and get into the southern part of the country where they can double crop and raise crops completely differently than we do. They have different technology, different things they’ve tried. It’s the equivalent of where we get together out here and have barbecues and talk about what we're doing [on our farms], just on a national scale. And I can bring those ideas back and see maybe what else we can try that we haven’t thought of.
Q: Can you explain what the National Farmers Board of Directors does?
A: The National Board of Directors overall represents all of the states that are members, not all of the states have a full organization and a president, so they are a cross- section of the major farming communities in America, including Hawaii and Alaska. It is a lot of updating people about what is going on around the country, and then kind of guiding the organization legislatively. Our big things are cooperatives and education, along with policy. We try to get a good representation of all of those different parts of the organization from around the country and then guide the national organization with lobbying, different committees we should be talking to, and just making a difference for farmers everywhere, not just [in Montana].
Q: What discussions regarding agriculture have you seen at the national level?
A: We are heading into a new farm bill, and they’re just starting to talk about it. It is usually a couple year-long process. This will guide the USDA, all of the funding for our local and state FSA offices, anything conservation related. It also is all of our school nutrition and snack dollars. It is a big bill that people don’t normally pay attention to, but it feeds a lot of kids on top of helping agricultural producers during disasters, as well as affects the beginning farmers program, which saved me during my first few years farming. I am really attached and find it very important that this farm bill reflects changes in agriculture and helps move us forward instead of just paying for disasters. How do we work to prevent disasters? Can we mitigate drought? Can we think about ways to better work our soils? How do we do that in our area where we don’t finish harvesting our crops until it’s snowing? This bill will be the biggest thing we will talk about for the next couple of years.
Q: How did the pandemic affect the local farming industry?
A: The pandemic taught us what problems we have in the food supply chain, where we are severely lacking. Meat supply, trying to get our fertilizers, how few things we can buy things from and how much control they have, so it is going to be a lot of conversations about getting more regional meat processing and food hubs. I mean, realistically, we are lucky to have our two grocery stores, which are fantastic, but look at what we can get, because we are at the end of the trucking lines. Everybody else got the toilet paper way before we did, and meat, and everything else. [The pandemic] was my dad’s big wake up call. We have this big bin of grain, and he’s never ground his own flour, so we got a grinder and made our own bread. It made us ask ourselves if we could survive off the land on our own if we needed to. It really changed a lot of perspectives, and it will be really fun to work on this new farm bill and see what we learned during the pandemic.
Q: Do you have any visions for other farm bills or federal involvement with the farming community?
A: Of course. There needs to be less of a national focus on winners and losers. We need to recognize that farmers are all on the same side. Our politicians also need to re-learn how to compromise, because, at this point, everyone is a loser. We are not getting anywhere, and unless we start electing people who will actually show up, and vote, and do their jobs, and talk to people on the other side, we are not going to make any headway. It really takes all of us to show up and tell the federal government our stories, such as how not having a John Deere dealer nearby can have a huge effect on our harvest yield and overall profits. Farming does not need to be harder than it already is. I want to get the federal and American populace to understand farmers and their perspectives, because this is their livelihood. It affects their physical and mental health.
Q: What have been some of the highlights of your career?
A: I think because I got to travel so much and explore, I learned about farming in central Oregon and along the coast, and I got to cultivate relationships with farmers nationwide. I feel like I have never stopped learning about all of the other types of farming, and it has led me into a position where I get to use that knowledge to better the lives of farmers nationwide. And it is so neat, through Farmers Union, I get to meet all of these people from various backgrounds and explore what they can grow on their farms and how they do it.
Q: Do you have any advice for anyone who wants to have a career like yours in farming and/or making policies for agriculture?
A: Our generation of farmers is aging out, and there are not as many people coming back to the family farm, because it is hard work. It is physically hard. It is mentally hard. A lot of farming parents push their kids away, because they don’t want their kids to have to deal with the same things. But it really is rewarding to be your own boss, for one, be self-employed. Every day is different, and nothing happens twice on a farm. I hope people also consider all of the other parts of agriculture that people can get into like the grain elevator and marketing grain. There are a lot of people who go to school for economics who end up working in the agricultural industry in some capacity. However, we are still facing a shortage of agronomists that help us with our decisions on buying seeds and chemicals. There’s a shortage from farmers to meat cutters and butchers. I am hoping that people can find those gaps in the agricultural industry and fill them, especially locally. It would be nice to see more of our own locally grown produce in the markets.