RAINBOW OVER SIDNEY SUGARS (copy)

Sidney Sugars informed employees in February that the factory would be shutting down operations in April. 

 Brian Harper

Since the announcement of Sidney Sugars closure, Richland County Economic Development has received inquiries from several companies interested in a potential acquisition of its factory. 

RCED has forwarded those contacts along to American Crystal Sugar Company, RCED Executive Director Leslie Messer said. She declined to say which companies had reached out.



