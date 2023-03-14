Since the announcement of Sidney Sugars closure, Richland County Economic Development has received inquiries from several companies interested in a potential acquisition of its factory.
RCED has forwarded those contacts along to American Crystal Sugar Company, RCED Executive Director Leslie Messer said. She declined to say which companies had reached out.
"We have had several different companies that have called our office asking about the facility," Messer said. "We have forwarded that information to American Crystal and as of today's date (March 13) to my knowledge, no calls or emails have been returned to these companies."
The lack of information does not mean that nothing is happening in the background. It just means that there is no new information to provide at this time beyond the fact that there are businesses who have expressed an interest in the potential of the Sidney area, she said.
April 14 is expected to be the factory's last day. The closure was announced in February due to what the company said were untenable market conditions.
"The Sidney operation is simply unprofitable," Chief Operating Officer Steve Rosenau said. "We have had a mutually beneficial partnership up to this point in time, and sugar beets have been a stable rotational crop for the region. Sidney farmers have consistently delivered some of the highest quality sugar beet crops and received some of the strongest beet payments in the industry during their span with American Crystal."
As an example of the decrease in local supply, a February news release said that in the 1990s, nearly 45,000 acres were under contract with local sugar beet growers. In 2022, 18,400 acres were contracted, a large dip from the 30,774 acres in 2021.
Since the announcement, REDC has been coordinating with several local and statewide organizations to provide training and resource for the Sidney Sugars workforce.
Have information you'd like to share about the closure or the future of the factory? Reach us at editor@sidneyherald.com.