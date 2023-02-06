Sidney Sugars Incorporated is slated to begin plant closure procedures on April 14 due to inadequate "interest in growing sugar beets to sustain operations." Employees were notified Monday morning, according to a press release.

The closure stems from a determination of the inadequate supply made by the Montana-Dakota Beet Growers Association which has led it to "become financially unsustainable to continue operating the nearly 100-year-old business."



