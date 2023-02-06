Sidney Sugars Incorporated is slated to begin plant closure procedures on April 14 due to inadequate "interest in growing sugar beets to sustain operations." Employees were notified Monday morning, according to a press release.
The closure stems from a determination of the inadequate supply made by the Montana-Dakota Beet Growers Association which has led it to "become financially unsustainable to continue operating the nearly 100-year-old business."
"The Sidney operation is simply unprofitable," Chief Operating Officer Steve Rosenau said. "We have had a mutually beneficial partnership up to this point in time, and sugar beets have been a stable rotational crop for the region. Sidney farmers have consistently delivered some of the highest quality sugar beet crops and received some of the strongest beet payments in the industry during their span with American Crystal."
As an example of the decrease in local supply, the release said that in the 1990s, nearly 45,000 acres were under contract with local sugar beet growers. In 2022, 18,400 acres were contracted, a large dip from the 30,774 acres in 2021.
Cleanup work from processing the 2022 crop will continue into April and warehouse operations will continue through the summer.
Citing that the company typically employs nearly 300 people, Rosenau said that employees will receive severance packages, resources to help find another job to include joining other American Crystal Sugar Company (parent company of Sidney Sugars) factories.
Growers will receive all final payments in Nov. 2023 from American Crystal.
American Crystal bought Holly Sugar Corporation from Imperial Sugar Company in 2002, renaming it Sidney Sugars Incorporated.