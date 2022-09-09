A Sidney, Montana woman has been selected as a national voice for Montana farmers and ranchers.
Sarah Degn has been chosen to be a Next Generation Advisory Representative for the National Farmers Union Board of Directors.
Degn farms in Sidney and serves on the Montana Farmers Union Board of Directors.
“I’m excited to be a voice for other beginning farmers and making sure that their needs are being addressed at a national level,” Degn said.
Degn returned to the family farm part-time in 2017, then made the transition to full time in 2019.
Degn will represent Montan well, fellow MFU board member Jeff Bangs said.
“I’ve gotten to know Sarah as we’ve served together on the MFU board. She’s deeply respected on the board and has a ton of leadership experience within Farmers Union from her work on both the state and national policy committees. I can’t think of a better person to serve as a representative from Montana as an NFU Next Generation board member,” he said.
Degn will also provide valuable perspective to the national board, MFU President Walter Schweitzer believes.
“Half of our farmers are women. All farm organizations will benefit with more women involved in leadership,” Schweitzer said. “Sarah brings her experience as young beginning farmer to the board as well as young woman. I am looking forward to continuing to work with Sarah on issues that are important to agriculture and rural America.”
Degn will be attending NFU’s board meeting ahead of the annual Fly-in set for next week in Washington D.C.
This is not the first time Degn has served at national levels. She chaired NFU’s policy committee, and has also participated in the Beginning Farmer Institute. She lobbied at the state level in support of issues like Right to Repair and increased transparency int he cattle market.
Degn said she will work hard and continue learning from others while being a voice for Montana producers.
“I always laugh because I think of the old farmers sitting around during coffee hour and this is just a broader version of sharing your ideas; what’s working, what’s not working and getting to hear from other states about policy and programs that they’re trying and just all the different ideas going on around the country. It’s fascinating to see the things people try,” Degn said. “The best part of going to things like the Fly-In and board meetings is how much we can learn from each other and bring it back.”
